IMA, NGC work to restore Carli Bay mangrove

Attendees at the IMA-NGC Stakeholder Engagement – Mangrove Rehabilitation and Restoration Project community meeting held at the Roystonia Community Centre, Couva, on January 21. - Photo courtesy IMA

THE Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) has collaborated with the National Gas Company (NGC) to restore and conserve the mangroves in Carli Bay, Couva.

This area was targeted owing to the significant amount of mangrove dieback reported over the past five years.

A statement on February 4 from the IMA said the two organisations held a community meeting at the Roystonia Community Centre, Couva, on January 21, under the IMA-NGC Stakeholder Engagement – Mangrove Rehabilitation and Restoration Project.

The meeting, which marked the first of many planned community engagement activities under the project, sought to raise awareness of the crucial role of mangrove forests and gather input from stakeholders on mangrove conservation in the area.

The attendees included representatives from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, religious organisations and the residents.

It also included representatives from government agencies like the Forestry Division and Environmental Management Authority as well as NGOs like CANARI and Ecosystem Approaches.

“A KAP (knowledge, attitudes and practices) survey was administered to participants to gather information, opinions and actions on mangrove conservation in the area,” the statement said. “The data gathered from the survey will enable the IMA to identify knowledge gaps and/or misconceptions about mangrove forests.”

The feedback is expected to help the IMA identify any knowledge gaps or misconceptions, which will used for public education and in awareness campaigns.

The statement quoted IMA deputy director of research Dr Rahanna Juman as saying: “Mangrove rehabilitation activities do not always equate to planting mangrove trees but may require removing the stressors that give rise to the ongoing loss of mangroves and include restoring the natural hydrological regime in the area.”

The statement highlighted that restoring mangroves is a nature-based solution for building the resilience of coastal communities against the impacts of climate change.