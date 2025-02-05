Foreign Affairs Minister celebrates growing India-Trinidad and Tobago ties

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne at the February 3 panel discussion "Growing India-TT Relations for a Robust India-Caricom Partnership" at UWI, St Augustine. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MINISTER of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Amery Browne on February 3 celebrated TT’s 180-year relationship with India.

In a news release on February 4, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs said Browne reaffirmed TT’s deep-rooted friendship with India as he delivered his address at a panel discussion “Growing India-TT Relations for a Robust IndiaCaricom Partnership” at UWI, St Augustine on February 3.

Browne said that historical and economic bonds unite the two nations.

He praised this relationship for creating opportunities for greater collaboration between the Caricom and India.

“Trinidad and Tobago and India’s relationship is built on a foundation of history, culture and mutual respect,” Browne stated. “From our economic exchanges to people-to-people ties, this partnership continues to flourish, benefitting not just our two nations but the wider Caricom region.”

“With 2025 marking the 180th anniversary of Indian indentured labourers’ arrival in TT, Minister Browne highlighted how this shared heritage has fostered a thriving bilateral relationship, extending beyond culture into trade, digital transformation, agriculture and human resource development,” the release said.

Key areas of co-operation Browne said include:

Trade and Investment Growth: A 2024 Investment Mission from India signalled interest in Trinidad and Tobago’s expanding business opportunities, following Prime Minister Rowley’s visit to Mumbai.

Technology and digital transformation: Recent agreements with India are set to enhance TT’s Information Communication Technology capabilities and drive regional progress.

Food security and health: Given India’s expertise in agriculture and pharmaceuticals, Caricom nations are keen to collaborate on sustainable solutions.

And cricket diplomacy: The strengthening of cricket ties through collaborations with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and proposed training academies reflects the sport’s cultural and economic significance to both regions.

Browne, the release said, also lauded India’s steadfast commitment to South-South co-operation, citing its crucial donation of covid19 vaccines to Caricom and its ongoing support in education and capacitybuilding initiatives, including an increase in training placements for Caribbean professionals.

Looking ahead, Browne said he was optimistic about deepening engagements with India, particularly in multilateral forums on global issues such as climate change, United Nations reform and sustainable development.