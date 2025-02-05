Erla fails to block acting CoP's appointment

Police Commissioner Erla Christopher-Harewood. -

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher will be allowed to challenge her suspension from office but failed to stop the Police Service Commission from appointing an acting CoP.

High Court judge Christopher Sieuchand delivered a ruling in the matter shortly after 4 pm on February 5, during an urgent hearing.

The court hearing took place even as Parliament met to approve two motions to appoint deputy commissioner Junior Benjamin and assistant commissioner of police Curt Simon to act as deputy commissioner of police.

Harewood-Christopher was suspended by the PSC on January 31, after she was arrested in connection with an investigation relating to the purchase of two sniper rifles.

On February 1, police were advised to release her pending further investigations.

The investigations, led by DCP Suzette Martin, surrounds the importation of two Accuracy International AX 2 bolt-action rifles purportedly for the use of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

Former director of the SSA retired Major Roger Best was also arrested during the probe but was also released based on advice from the DPP.