DCP Martin writes to Rowley on sniper probe – PM, tell us what you know

DCP Suzette Martin. -

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Suzette Martin has written the Prime Minister, in his capacity as head of the National Security Council (NSC), asking for information on the procurement of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

In her letter dated February 1, Martin posed two questions to Dr Rowley: Did Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher and/or former SSA director retired Major Roger Best notify the NSC about the agency’s intent to procure the rifles? If so, was it approved?

Her second question was: Did Harewood-Christopher inform the NSC she had approved the SSA’s request to procure the rifles through licensed firearm dealer Luke Hadeed, managing director of Aston Enterprises Ltd?

Martin said Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, had advised her to seek this information as part of an ongoing investigation into the procurement of two Accuracy International AX2 bolt-action sniper rifles and related accessories, including 7.65mm suppression scopes, scope mounts and bipods.

The procurement reportedly occurred between July 4, 2023, and June 2, 2024.

>

Speaking in Moruga on January 31, Dr Rowley denied any government role in the arrest of Harewood-Christopher, who was detained and questioned on January 30 in connection with the SSA rifle procurement investigation.

Rowley said he was “disappointed” with the situation but that Trinidad and Tobago operates under the rule of law.

“Whatever has happened, that it has come to that, that a senior officer like that apparently could run afoul of the law.”

He reassured the public that due process would be followed, adding, “A person is innocent until proven guilty, and due process is guaranteed. No person in this country can be arbitrarily charged or prosecuted for criminal conduct without the oversight of the DPP’s office.”

Rowley went on, “Let me just emphasise that the Government of TT does not identify any person to become the subject of a police investigation, charge, or prosecution. That is a matter for the police, and there is no role in that process of prosecution for the Government.”

According to a media report, he also said the police had asked questions of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and the NSC, and that answers would be provided.

On January 30, police officers assigned to the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations), led by DCP Martin, detained Harewood-Christopher for questioning.

The investigation revolves around the importation of the sniper rifles for the SSA in 2023, with possible charges including misbehaviour in public office and perverting the course of justice.

>

Harewood-Christopher was released on February 1, after spending two nights in custody.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) suspended her from duty on January 31, pending the outcome of the investigation. Her attorneys have since written to the PSC calling on it to rescind its decision.

Parliament is set to meet on February 5 to debate the PSC’s nomination of DCP Junior Benjamin as acting CoP and ACP Curt Simon as an acting DCP as the investigation into the SSA procurement continues to unfold.

Newsday also understands investigators met with DPP Roger Gaspard on February 4.

A team from Newsday observed black unmarked police vehicles arriving at the DPP’s office on Richmond Street, Port of Spain around 4.30 pm.

On February 2, DCP Martin, in a statement, said investigations were ongoing and urged the public to avoid speculation.

On January 31, Hadeed presented himself at the police administration building with attorney Om Lalla.

Lalla said his client was willing to work with investigators.

"His involvement has been transparent and well-documented.”

>

Martin’s letter to Rowley

Dear Dr Rowley, request for information from the National Security Council as advised by the DPP Mr Roger Gaspard, SC, today, Saturday 1st February 2025, relative to the investigation into the procurement of two (2) Acouraoy (sic) International AX2 Bolt Action Sniper Rifles and assortment of high-valued operating accessories including 7.62mm mono block suppressor scopes complete with scope mounts and bipods by the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), during the period 4" July, 2023 and 2" June, 2024.

At any time during the above-mentioned dates:

• Did Erla Harewood-Christopher, Commissioner of Police, and/or Retired Major Roger Best, former Director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) brought (sic) to the council’s attention the intent of SSA to procure the above-mentioned items? If yes, was it approve (sic) by the National Security Council?

• Did Erla Harewood-Christopher, Commissioner of Police, brought (sic) to the council (that) she approved SSA request to procure the above-mentioned items through FUL dealer Luke Hadeed managing director of Aston Enterprises Limited?

Forwarded for your urgent attention and assistance, please.

Yours in Service.

Suzette Martin,

DCP