Barbados, Guyana boards to attend CWI meeting, but call directors 'disrespectful'

Barbados Cricket Association president Conde Riley. -

The Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) will attend a Cricket West Indies meeting on February 9.

A letter dated February 3, signed by the president of the GCB Bissoondyal Singh and BCA president Conde Riley, said the boards have agreed to attend the CWI meeting "to discuss the proposed resolutions to amend the Articles of Association despite their disappointment in the way in which the matter has been handled by CWI."

The GCA and the BCA have, multiple times, not attended CWI meetings in the last few years. The last meeting was called on December 6 to discuss governance reform.

The letter by the GCB and the BCA denied reports that they are against changes to the constitution.

"This is entirely misleading. We have voted in favour of most resolutions inclusive of some that are now revealing to be questionable."

GCB and BCA called CWI's directors' decision to publicly criticise them for not attending the last meeting as "disrespectful" as they knew their position. They called it "unprofessional" and it does not follow the "code of ethics."