Army, Malabar, UTT stay perfect in TTPFL tier two

Defence Force TTPFL tier two player Philip Tinto salutes after scoring a goal in league action last month. - Photo courtesy Defence Force

DEFENCE Force, UTT and reigning Eastern Football Association (EFA) champs Malabar Youngstars (all nine points) maintained their perfect starts to the 2025 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier two season with victories in matches over the weekend.

In group one, table-toppers UTT notched their third straight win in the campaign when they defeated Tobago's Sidey's Sports Club 3-1 in O'Meara on February 1.

UTT established a 2-0 lead by the 59th minute after a brace from Malachi Hazel, before Sidey's grabbed a goal back through Kyle Davidson in the 73rd minute.

UTT were not about to let three points slip, though, and they sealed the result when Kaylon Williams scored in the 85th minute.

In another group one match, Malabar also had to see off Tobago opposition, as they emerged with a 2-1 win against the sixth-placed Carnbee/Mt Pleasant team in Malabar.

Gerlad Meloney opened the scoring for Malabar from the penalty spot in the 16th minute, with Carnbee/Mt Pleasant getting a 42nd-minute equaliser from the spot courtesy Nave Roach.

The EFA champions had the final say in the contest as Meloney grabbed the winner in the 71st minute.

Also in group one, reigning TTPFL tier two champions Harlem Strikers got their first win of the season when they hammered Miscellaneous Laventille United 9-0 in Caroni.

Kareem Baptiste netted a hat-trick for Harlem, with Jiron Francis grabbing a second-half brace.

Elsewhere in group one, Police (four points) played to a 1-1 draw with Queen's Park (seven points) who maintained their unbeaten record thanks to a 68th-minute equaliser from Joshua Mason.

In the other one group-one match, RSSR FC got their first victory of the season when they blanked Prisons Ignite 1-0.

In group two, Defence Force pulled four points clear of the second-placed Union Hall United (five points) when they defeated AIA Eagles 3-0 in St Augustine. Philip Tinto scored for Defence Force in the 31st minute, with Shaquille Holder and Josiah Superville putting the game to bed with goals in the second half.

In Guayaguayare, Guaya United claimed their first win of the season when they thumped MIC Matura ReUnited by a 5-1 margin with a four-goal performance from Carlon Nicholas.

Central Soccer World also got their first win when they came from behind to defeat Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 2-1, with San Fernando Giants joining the winners' row with their 3-1 victory over newcomers Evolution FC.

In the other group two encounter, Union Hall and Club Sando played to a goalless draw in Santa Flora.