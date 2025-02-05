Amery Browne stands up for doubles

I EAT DOUBLES: Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne about to eat some doubles in this photo posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday. - FB

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne loves his doubles.

So much so that he posted himself about to chow down on a doubles on his Facebook page on Tuesday, with the caption under the photo being: "Sim simma."

At the time of writing, the minister's post had 947 reactions, with 110 comments and 176 shares.

It came after Jamaican artiste Bennie Man’s comments about the popular Trinidadian street food. "Sim Simma" is a phrase from the artiste’s 1998 hit single Who Am I (Sim Simma).

In an interview on the popular US podcast Drink Champs last Saturday, Beenie Man said he loved Trinidad and Tobago but does not eat doubles because dogs don’t eat it.

His publicised comments drew a lot of criticism, especially from Trinidadians. Many who commented on Browne’s post praised what appeared to be the minister's response to Beenie Man's disparaging remarks. One commenter said, “Good caption minister.”

Another asked, “Who got the sweet sauce on meh channa?” in an obvious reference to a line in Beenie Man's song Who Am I.

“That shade covering the entire Queen’s Park Savannah,” another person commented.

Some even took to re-writing some of Beenie Man’s popular songs, like a commenter who said, “Old dog like we, we haffi eat doubles by the twos and threes...believe me boy the doubles them does taste sweet.”