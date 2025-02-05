Acono crowned Norman's Windball premier champs

Reload wicketkeeper dives after the ball in a match against Acono in the Norman’s Windball Cricket League premier division final at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua, on January 2. Photos by Faith Ayoung

ACONO Sauce team were crowned champions of the premier division when the 2024/2025 Norman's Windball Cricket League 12-over competition ended at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua on February 2.

Acono defeated Reload comfortably by 32 runs, thanks to an inspired effort from their bowlers.

Hanuman Moonsammy continued his prolific form this season with 28 off 34 deliveries as Acono posted 94/7 in 12 overs batting first. Antonio Ramrattan contributed 12 off 14. Reload had a sloppy bowling effort, giving up 31 extras, including 17 wides.

Shone Davis was disciplined in his effort for Reload, ending with figures of 2/9 with zero wides.

In response, Reload could only muster 62/8 when their overs ran out. The star with the ball for Acono was Renaldo Debi as he snatched 3/4 in two overs.

Moonsammy also helped to keep the Reload batsmen quiet with 2/6 in his two overs. Michael Harry's quick-fire 12 off six balls was not nearly enough for Reload.

In the over-40 division final, Campari Anthrax Next Generation 40 defeated Monteco Drifters by 12 runs. In the consolation final, Moondogs grabbed the title with a three-wicket win over Allegiance.

Organiser Norman Mungroo was grateful for the attendance as supporters showed up in their numbers. MP for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen and Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation chairman Josiah Austin attended, along with a representative from Blue Waters.

Mungroo also thanked the National Lotteries Control Board and the Office of the Prime Minister.

Summarised scores:

Premier division

ACONO SAUCE TEAM 94/7 (12 overs) (Hanuman Moonsammy 28, Antonio Ramrattan 12; Shone Davis 2/9) vs RELOAD 62/8 (12 overs) (Michael Harry 12, Kapil Harry 10; Renaldo Debi 3/4, H Moonsammy 2/6). Acono won by 32 runs.

Over-40 division

CAMPARI ANTHRAX NEXT GENERATION 40 - 86/8 (12 overs) (Kapil Harry 24, Cyrus Balroop 21; Dexter Samuel 4/17) vs MONTECO DRIFTERS 74/6 (12 overs) (Dave Baboolal 23, Clint Williams 10; Kirton Samuel 3/13, Sheldon Balroop 2/5). Next Generation won by 12 runs.

Consolation

ALLEGIANCE 72 (11.4 overs) (Rishi Paheman 16, Damian Peters 15; Andy Briggs 4/5) vs MOONDOGS 75/7 (11.1 overs) (Nirmal Mahadeo 16, Jolon Williams 15; Shaehan De Silva 2/11). Moondogs won by three wickets.