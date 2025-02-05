A crucial opportunity for country

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Recent shifts in the political landscape of primarily Western countries present TT with a crucial opportunity to focus inward and advance the long-discussed diversification of its economy.

The US, increasingly adopting an “America first” stance, risks alienating global allies and disrupting international relations. This myopic approach could prove detrimental to global peace and co-operation, yet it simultaneously opens doors for TT to explore new partnerships.

With the US potentially withdrawing from traditional alliances, there is a unique chance for TT to forge strategic relationships with nations that are similarly seeking new avenues for collaboration.

Countries in South America and Africa – each with populations exceeding one billion – represent significant markets for trade and investment.

By actively pursuing non-energy direct foreign investments in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and small manufacturing, TT can cultivate a more resilient and self-sufficient economy.

Moreover, expanding south-south trade routes offers TT the chance to engage with emerging markets, allowing for mutual growth and prosperity. This shift not only diversifies the economy but also fosters a deeper understanding of global dynamics, leading to more balanced international relations.

As the US turns inward, TT must seize the moment to open its doors to the rest of the world. By embracing diverse partnerships and investments, TT can transform its economic landscape, promote sustainable growth, and enhance its position as a key player in the global economy.

The time to act is now, creating a brighter and more diversified future.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings