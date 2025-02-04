Ultimate Soca Champion semifinals on February 9

Trilla G. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ONE of the regional artistes expected to perform in the Ultimate Soca Champion, withdrew. It was announced at the semifinal draw of positions on February 3 that Dominican artiste, Trilla G would no longer compete.

The competition’s director Jerome “Rome” Precilla said, “Trilla G has voluntarily withdrawn from the competition. No specific reason for the withdrawal was given. We have subsequently put our reserve contestant Snakey in his place.”

Some of soca’s top stars including Nailah Blackman, Neil “Iwer” George and Yung Bredda chose performance slots for the semifinal leg taking place on February 9 at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

The youth competitors also pulled for their positions. The competitors are allowed to switch positions with other artistes once officials are informed, Rome said.

Veteran Neil “Iwer” George will perform in sixth place, while Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis) will perform in tenth.

Popular artiste Trinidad Killa is expected to perform in seventh place.

Initially, media reports said a number of seasoned artistes would not be entering the competition.

The Ultimate Soca Champion will win $1 million while the youth soca champion will win $200,000.

Here is the performance lineup for the Ultimate Soca Champion semifinals:

Youth Soca Champion semifinalists

1. Verrse

2. Sucre

3. Shequan

4. Seyi

5. Juniah Lifa

6. Aaron Duncan

7. Paris Coutain

8. Christina James

9. Sackie

10. Christo

Ultimate Soca Champion

1. Kris Kennedy

2. Juby

3. Blaka Dan (Grenada)

4. Orlando Octave

5. GI

6. Iwer

7. Trinidad Killa

8. Nessa Preppy

9. Ding Dong

10. Yung Bredda

11. Preedy

12. Imani Ray (USA)

13. Anika Berry

14. Snakey

15. Dash (Grenada)

16. Nailah Blackman

17. Anthonell Bravo

18. Jadel

19. Cassell

20. Swappi

