St Joseph's Convent maul Bishop Anstey 27-1 in Secondary Schools water polo

A Holy Name Convent player shoots against Bishop Anstey High School during the Republic Bank National Secondary Schools Water Polo at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, January 25. - Photo by Grevic Alvardo

ST JOSEPH’S Convent PoS (SJCPoS) continued to make big waves in the 2025 edition of the Republic Bank Aquatic Sports Association of TT National Secondary Schools Water Polo League on the weekend with big wins in both the open and Form one categories.

At the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva on February 1, SJCPoS put in a strong performance against Holy Name Convent in the open category as they recorded a 14-5 win. Jodie-Marie Riley and Khiara Benjamin-Roach were in fine form for SJCPoS, scoring five and four goals respectively as they dominated Holy Name.

In the Form one category, SJCPoS showed no mercy in their matchup with Bishop Anstey High School at the Diego Martin community pool on February 2 as they earned an emphatic 27-1 win.

Bishop had their work cut out as SJCPoS’ Drew Thomas ran riot, scoring six of her 12 goals in the third quarter. Romaya Pierre was also a handful for the Bishop defence and she scored four goals in the final quarter to end with 11 in the match.

Also in the girls’ Form one category, a battle of combined schools saw the Holy Name and Providence combination getting the better of the Diego Martin Central, Diego Martin North and Corpus Christi College combination by a 16-10 margin.

The Holy Name and Providence combined team trailed by a 5-0 margin after the first quarter, but led by an 11-goal showing from Jordyn Calder, they stormed back to get the six-goal victory. Calder scored six of her goals in the final quarter.

Calder had a busy weekend, as she also helped Holy Name to a 18-7 victory over Bishop in the under-16 category in their encounter in Couva on February 1.

Calder scored three of her nine goals in the second quarter as Holy Name opened up an 8-4 lead before they eventually took control of the game with eight goals in an impressive third-quarter showing. Chiara Boiselle and Melanie Valdez-Brown scored three goals apiece for Holy Name.

In the boys’ categories, Fatima College grabbed two wins, while rivals Queen’s Royal College and St Mary’s College traded victories in the open and Form one divisions.

In the under-16 category, Fatima defeated QRC by a 20-8 margin, with Liam Chin Lee stealing the spotlight with eight goals.

Fatima also impressed in the Form one category when they beat the combined team of Diego North and Trinity College 15-1. Liam Rogers scored nine goals in that Fatima victory.

Meanwhile, in the open category, QRC just edged St Mary’s in a 29-goal thriller when they got a 15-14 win. In a game they led 8-7 at halftime, an eight-goal effort from Javier Jordan powered the Royalians to the narrow win.

St Mary’s got revenge in the From one category, as Hassani Wells (five goals) and Jacob St Hillaire (four goals) led them to an 11-6 win against QRC.