South Oropouche man gunned down

A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN was shot and killed in the yard of his home in South Oropouche on the night of February 3.

The victim is Aaron Lallan of St Mary’s Village.

Police said gunshots were heard around 9.25 pm, and minutes later his body was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police from the South Western Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three police, visited the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.