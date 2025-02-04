PSC: No disciplinary proceedings against Erla

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Police Service Commission (PSC), in a statement on February 3, has clarified that Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher (CoP) is not currently the subject of any disciplinary proceedings.

This is despite the PSC directing her “to cease to report for duty and cease to discharge the duties of the office of the CoP.”

In a letter dated January 31 to President Christine Kangaloo the PSC said the decision was “as a result of an ongoing investigation into misbehaviour in public office.”

It detailed the events leading up to the issuance of its direction.

The statement said on January 30, Martin informed the PSC that Harewood-Christopher was cautioned and told she was a suspect in an ongoing investigation into misbehaviour in public office and was under arrest.

“The PSC in the proper discharge of its duty, in the interest of the police service and in the public interest, requested Mrs Harewood-Christopher to cease to report for duty and to cease to discharge the duties of the Office of Commissioner of Police, with immediate effect, until further notice."

Citing the legal and constitutional regulations guiding its decision, the PSC said it took action as the matter was still being investigated.

“The PSC has followed the process mandated by law, in nominating, according to two Order of Merit Lists, a person to act in the office of Commissioner and a person to act in the office of Deputy Commissioner.”

It noted the nomination still has to be approved by the House of Representatives and said it looks forward to the outcome.

“The PSC recognises the concerns being expressed and is also aware of the critical need to maintain stability and public confidence in the offices which represent the leadership of the TT Police Service (TTPS). More-so, the PSC remains cognizant of the impact that this development has on all aspects of the TTPS and by extension, the nation.”

Meanwhile, police are remaining mum on the investigation into the CoP and former top spy at the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) Roger Best.

Best and Harewood-Christopher were arrested as police investigate the Strategic Services Agency’s (SSA) purchase of two AX bolt-action sniper rifles, but have both since been released without charge.

At a media briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain on February 3, DCP Junior Benjamin was repeatedly asked about the investigation but directed all queries to his colleague DCP Suzette Martin.

“The DCP Intelligence and Investigations is best suited to answer that question so I suggest you may need to direct your inquiries to her.”

Calls to Martin’s phone went unanswered and, up till the time of publication, she had not responded to Whatsapp messages sent by Newsday.