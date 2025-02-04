No bail for man after Matura shooting

- File photo

A MAN described in a police press release as a "priority offender" was denied bail when he appeared in court charged with multiple firearm-related offences arising out of a shooting incident in Matura.

The release said 25-year-old Tyrese Thomas of La Guira Gardens, Matura was charged with: shooting with intent, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life and discharging a firearm within 40 metres of a roadway

The release said that on February 3, the accused appeared virtually before Master Kaleisha Ambrose-Persadsingh, where he was denied bail. The matter has been adjourned to August 8.

According to police reports, at about 12.40 pm on January 28, a 42-year-old labourer was driving his vehicle into La Guira Gardens, Matura, when he observed two men.

Moments later, the men allegedly began shooting in the direction of his vehicle. Fearing for his life, the victim turned his car around and sped off, later reporting the incident at the Matura Police Station.

>