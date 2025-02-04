Liam Burns replaces Adriel George in TT squad for Jamaica friendlies

AC Port of Spain's Liam Burns. - Photo courtesy TT Premier Football League

LIAM Burns of AC Port of Spain has replaced Defence Force's Adriel George in the Soca Warriors squad for two international friendlies against Jamaica on February 6 and 9.

According to a Trinidad and Tobago Football Association source the change was tactical.

The first match on February 6 will kick off from 8.30 pm (TT time) at the Catherine Hall Stadium, Montego Bay, with the second game scheduled for February 9 at 9 pm at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston.

TT will use the friendlies against the Reggae Boyz as preparation for the Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary playoffs in March. The Soca Warriors will play twice against Cuba – away on March 21 and at home on March 25.

TT coach Dwight Yorke will use the Jamaica friendlies to learn his players and pass on his coaching style to them. Yorke was hired as the coach in November.

