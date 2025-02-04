Iz ah Indian Wedding carries message of unity

Olatunji Yearwood and Vanessa Ramoutar. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

IF you’ve ever attended a Hindu wedding, which falls under the category of an "Indian" wedding, you would know of the energy, colour, celebration and festive spirit it exudes.

Artistes Vanessa Ramoutar and Olatunji Yearwood capture that essence perfectly in their new song Iz ah Indian Wedding, racking up over a million views on social media in one day. Also featured in the video are Ramoutar’s husband and Chutney Soca Monarch 2024 Rick Ramoutar, and social media influencers Jonny and Chrissy (Jonathan Joseph and Christine Mahase Joseph).

The two are portrayed in the video as the dulaha (Hindu groom) and dulahin (Hindu bride).

On what inspired the idea for Iz ah Indian Wedding, and how it ties into her personal or cultural experiences, Ramoutar explained since childhood she had looked forward to weddings in her family and village, as they brought together people of different races and cultures.

“'Happiness' and 'celebration' are words I use to describe weddings. From the tassa in

lawah (parching of rice on the maticoor night or the night turmeric is applied on the skin of the bride and groom) to the traditional clothes, food and festivities that surround an Indian wedding, it is amazing.”

Her goal, she explained, was to create a song that everyone can celebrate. It holds special significance this year, as the Chutney Soca Monarch celebrates its 30th anniversary.

“We are also celebrating 30 years of Chutney Soca Monarch and it reflects on a topic which would have been displayed by many title holders throughout the years of chutney soca.”

So, why did she choose Jonny and Chrissy to be featured as the dulaha and dulahin in the video?

Casting themwas a deliberate choice, symbolising unity and acceptance, she said.

“Jonny and Chrissy have inspired hundreds of thousands of social media fans with their life. When I see them, I see a beautiful mix – two different cultures joining as one. Their relationship showcases unity and unconditional love…how we should be living together as a nation.

"After adding Olatunji to my song I knew then that they were the perfect choice of

dulaha and dulahin, the perfect mix of chutney and soca.”

Ramoutar chose to collaborate with Olatunji because she believed his dynamic vocals and energy were the perfect fit for the track. She envisioned someone who could portray a blend of cultures, and Olatunji embodied that vision.

“From the moment he was on board, I could see us both on stage for chutney soca and other events delivering a dynamic performance. The video is just a taste of what’s yet to come with Ola and myself.”

She said a good friend of hers contacted Olatunji at around 1 pm on the day she decided she wanted him on the track and he immediately loved it.

“By 8 pm that day, Ola was already putting his vocals on the track.”

Ramoutar and her husband Rick came up with the chorus together, then sent it to their writer, Kelvin Kissoon. The song was produced by Rishi Mahatoo. Keegan Taylor added the flair to Olatunji’s lyrics.

The video, which Ramoutar deems “a masterpiece on its own,” was shot at Silver Pin Studios and South Ranch Debe. It features choreography by Michael Salickram and Shiv Shakti Dancers, with visuals by director Nirmal Singh (N Singh Pro).

Ramoutar described the production as “a royal Indian wedding experience,” complete with 60 actors, tassa drummers, and traditional rituals.

FCB Dragon Boys Tassa Group and Razhari Bridal Couture also contributed to the video, which also shows Olatunji arriving at the wedding in a traditional mike car.

Having gained international recognition on the X Factor, a British reality television music competition, Olatunji is passionate about promoting TT’s music. He brought the infectious rhythm and energy to Iz ah Indian Wedding with his melodious voice and catchy moves.

“I have worked with other chutney singers in the past, and it was always a great experience. This time was an awesome and rewarding experience and it’s something I think is imperative from us to keep collaborating and fusing the sounds to create a unique listening experience for the audience,” Olatunji said.

Asked how the song reflects or celebrates the fusion of cultures in TT, Olatunji said, “I think it reflects brilliantly, and we should celebrate and do more collaborations. TT is rich of culture and music. I think more fusions and experimentations of sounds should be encouraged and explored.”

He noted that the song has resonated widely and is performing well across diverse communities. On feedback from fans and the broader audience, he commented, “I have released ten songs in total so far, and I think this is one of the songs that is getting a lot of positive feedback and reactions. I’m very happy about that.”

Olatunji said the song fits perfectly into his plans for Carnival 2025.

“As a creative, musician and artiste, I aim to keep pushing the boundaries of creating great, dynamic music and collaborating with talented musicians, creatives and artistes to make the best product we can for the general public to enjoy and love.”

He hopes listeners would appreciate the fusion of sounds, the performance and simply be motivated to dance and enjoy it.

Is Olatunji open to exploring more cross-genre collaborations in the future?

“Yes, I am open and will be doing that in the future for sure.”

Olatunji plans to perform on larger and more international platforms, producing his own shows both locally and internationally. Additionally, he wants to start acting in plays and shows, even exploring stand-up comedy, skits and more.

“The sky is the limit.”

As for how Jonny and Chrissy felt at being approached to be featured in Iz ah Indian Wedding, the couple admitted it was completely unexpected.

But, they said, “We love trying new experiences and once we heard about Vanessa’s collaboration with Olatunji – we had no doubt it was going to be a success.

The experience was unlike anything they have done before.

“It was our first time wearing traditional Indian wear together on such a large scale. We used to joke that no one ever invited us to an Indian wedding where we could dress up in traditional attire together. Now look at us – having a whole 'wedding' of our own,” laughed Chrissy.

The couple, who began their social media journey in 2017, have used their platform to promote positivity and acceptance.

“As a mixed couple, we’ve faced discrimination, but this project feels like a step toward breaking stereotypes especially for those who aren’t familiar with seeing something like this. While one video can’t change everything, it’s a meaningful stepping stone,” Jonny said.

As for how fans are reacting to their involvement in the video, the couple said the reaction has been overwhelmingly supportive.

“Every single comment and message we received was filled with love. Some people mentioned they didn’t even recognise us and said we looked like royalty.

"Knowing how far we’ve come, we’re truly grateful and proud. We’ve received so much positive feedback. It’s heartwarming to say that all the messages and comments in our inbox have been filled with love and support.”

What message do they hope audiences take away from this collaboration?

“We hope audiences, both locally and abroad, can gain a deeper understanding of TT’s multicultural society,” Chrissy said.

“It’s all about living and enjoying ourselves as one people. Additionally, we want to encourage others to learn about different traditions, as it promotes unity and understanding,” Jonny said.

Fans can look forward to a lot of new music (internationally and locally) from both Vanessa and Rick Ramoutar in 2025. Already, they have a lot of performances scheduled in Holland, England, The Netherlands, Guyana and North America.

Ramoutar and Olatunji also have plans to perform Iz ah Indian Wedding at many Carnival events.

“We are currently in discussions with a number of promoters about it. Stay tuned for this and look out for performances coming soon,” Olatunji said.