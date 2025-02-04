Health Minister urges public: Take flu vaccine

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh urged the public to take the influenza vaccine for the upcoming Carnival season at the launch of the ministry’s second influenza vaccination drive on February 3, at City Hall in Port of Spain.

The minister said eight people died from the influenza virus in 2024 and one has died for this year so far. He added that there were 118 confirmed influenza cases for 2024.

“That doesn’t mean there weren’t more. These were just the ones that we could confirm through lab testing.

“I am concerned that the public is not taking the issue with the degree of seriousness that they should.”

Deyalsingh said the last vaccination drive was launched in January. The ministry was able to vaccinate 27,717 people to date, but up to 50,000 in total may need to be vaccinated.

“It is vitally important for the elderly, children and people with chronic diseases to get vaccinated. We are extremely concerned about these communities.”

Deyalsingh said people should get vaccinated at least two weeks before Carnival, in order for the vaccine to take full effect by then.

He said, for people to be fully vaccinated against influenza, they would have to be vaccinated by February 14.

He added that the ministry changed its regular sites to make vaccinations accessible to the public.

In the northwest region, City Hall and the health centres in Diego Martin and Carenage will give the vaccinations.

In the eastern region they will be done in the Toco Health Centre, Mayaro District Health Facility, Rio Claro Health Centre and the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre.

In the Northern region, people can get vaccinated at the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre, Xtra Foods, O'Meara Road in Arima and Chaguanas Accident and Emergency.

In the South, people can get vaccinated at Gulf City Mall, Point Fortin Hospital and the Couva District Health Facility.

North West Regional Health Authority director of health Dr Keisha Gangaram said the flu ought not to be confused with the common cold, because the symptoms and long-term effects are more dangerous.

“There are many viruses that can cause the common cold, but influenza is a more serious form of it. Influenza can lead to lower respiratory tract infections (infections in the lung). The influenza virus can lead to superimposed pneumonia.”

She said the ministry is encouraging people to take the vaccines for their safety and the safety of their loved ones.

“The most definitive way to protect yourself, your family and the community at large is to vaccinate.”