Eric Solis acquires BEI

BEI head office at Woodford Street, Newtown, Port-of-Spain. - Photo courtesy BEI

ERIC Solis Marketing Ltd has acquired Business Equipment & Interiors International Ltd (BEI).

In a release on February 3 on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange website, the company said that pursuant to Section 64 (1) (b) of the Securities Act, this announcement was being made.

Solis said in the notice that this acquisition increases its market share and strengthens its core copier and printer business as well as positions Solis as a diversified player in the office furniture and office interiors markets.

BEI is the authorised dealer in several Southern Caribbean countries, for Kyocera printers and copiers, Dams Office Furniture which is based in the United Kingdom and Tarkett commercial flooring which is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Solis is the authorised dealer for Samsung, Konica Minolta, hp, Lexmark, Brother, Riso and Fellowes. It is a subsidiary of The Office Authority Ltd.

>

Solis, in its notice, thanked the former owners of BEI who built the company for over 30 years, and welcomed its new staff to the group hoping they could continue Solis’ growth, anchored on the company’s strong foundation.

BEI has its head office at 96 Woodford Street, Newtown, Port-of-Spain and also has a south office at 63 Ruby Lane, Gopaul Lands.

A check of the BEI website shows the company was formed in 1994 and was formerly Business Equipment International Limited.

It has developed a distribution portfolio of quality international brands in the Caribbean for office equipment, office furniture and interiors.

The BEI website said the company was able to provide its many customers with a quality range of products and services to meet the current and future needs of the modern business.

According to its website, Eric Solis Marketing Ltd sells, rents and services multifunction printers and photocopiers. It also provides enabling software to manage print costs and offer remote device monitoring so as to enable improved uptime device utilisation by our customers.

Solis also supplies other office automation and digitisation tools including scanners and shredders as well as supplies interactive display solutions.

It has been in business for over 50 years, operating initially as an independent family business. In 2007, The Office Authority Ltd acquired Solis and integrated it into its own family of businesses.

The website said the company boasts a certified and trained team of technicians who form the operational backbone of the company.

>

“We have developed quantitative and qualitative service metrics, which are assessed and reported on a quarterly basis – customer satisfaction, first time fix rate, average resolution time, technician utilisation, preventative maintenance calls, and training and certification,” the company said in its website.