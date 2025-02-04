Dog shot by Arima cops during search for murder suspect

- File photo

A DOG was shot by police after the canine reportedly attacked a party of officers who were on the search for two murder suspects in the Piarco district on February 3.

Reports say that at around 5 pm, Arima police were in communication with officers from the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region II) regarding two murder suspects namely a 34-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son.

Officers went to the suspects' home to arrest them, and while conducting the operation around 6.50 pm, the officer was attacked by three "aggressive dogs."

Reports say the officer, in fear for his safety, fired one round from his police-issued MP5 submachine gun, causing the dogs to flee.

The dog's owner later told officers his pet had been shot in its front right leg. Reports say the wound is not life-threatening and no one else was injured, nor was any property damaged.

The murder suspects were also not found.

The scene was processed by Cpl Boyce and PC Hosein from the North Central Division's Crime Scene Investigators.

In a separate incident, Arima police are investigating a family dispute that left one man wounded and another in police custody.

Reports say that on February 3 around 7 pm, the victim was at home with his father when the two got into an argument.

The suspect became annoyed, got a cutlass and chopped the victim several times about the body, causing serious wounds to the victim's hands.

Officers arrested the suspect while the victim was taken in an EHS ambulance to the Arima Hospital. However, medical staff later told police that the victim had left before he could be medically examined and treated.