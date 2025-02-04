DCP Benjamin won’t be ‘premature’ on acting CoP appointment

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police (DCP) Junior Benjamin is choosing to remain quiet on his proposed appointment as acting Commissioner of Police (CoP).

The Police Service Commission (PSC) in a letter dated January 31 to President Christine Kangaloo said CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher “has been directed by the commission to cease to report for duty and cease to discharge the duties of the office of the CoP,” with effect from that date.

It said the decision was “as a result of an ongoing investigation into misbehaviour in public office.”

Harewood-Christopher has been questioned as police investigate the Strategic Services Agency’s (SSA) purchase of two AX bolt-action sniper rifles. She was arrested on January 30 as part of the investigation before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution ordered her release on February 1.

The PSC has nominated Benjamin to act as CoP and Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Curt Simon to temporarily fill the vacancy created by Benjamin’s elevation. It added that the duo held the top spots in the respective order of merit lists for the two posts.

The PSC’s recommendations will be debated in the House of Representatives on February 5 and Benjamin has no intention of saying much until this is done.

At a police media briefing on February 3, Benjamin was asked how he felt about assuming the role of acting CoP but he said he preferred not to comment until the process is complete.

“The process is presently being conducted and I would want that process to be completed before I even make any further comments on that at this moment.”

Pressed further on his plans for the police service if he gets the job, Benjamin reiterated his previous comment adding, “After Wednesday, probably we can have that conversation.”

“I think it’s very important that we do not be premature and at this point I will not want to make any further comment. There is a process in this and we await the outcome of that process before I make up any further comments.”

Benjamin maintained he is not “in charge” of the police but said, however, he provides some level of leadership as the most senior DCP.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has different layers of authority and there are three DCPs each having several functions. These functions are critical and once done properly, ensure a greater level of effectiveness and efficiency.

“So the police service right now is run by the three DCPs. Being the most senior DCP, I take that responsibility of giving what I call strategic direction at this time until the process for the acting CoP is completed.”

Asked if he believed Harewood-Christopher should be suspended, Benjamin said he had no input into that decision.

He added any decisions about the top cop post and the appointment of an acting CoP were the responsibility of the Police Service Commission.

He began the media briefing by defending comments he made while delivering a sermon on August 4, 2024 while wearing a bulletproof vest.

A video of part of the sermon has been shared on social media and in it, Benjamin can be heard saying “I will be commissioner.”

He said the clip needs to be taken in context.

“It was an illustrated sermon on the topic of battle readiness. I was showing that in any battle, we must always be prepared. Therefore, the bulletproof vest was used to demonstrate that readiness.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that I do not wear a bulletproof vest every Sunday, and I want to clarify that it was worn that particular day to illustrate to the audience that we are in a spiritual battle.”

He explained the comment about becoming CoP was part of his sermon about positive affirmations and the importance of strength during times of struggle.

“We need to know that we can find strength in God and in our positive affirmations. I also shared examples from my own life, where I have found strength during difficult times by encouraging myself with affirmations.

“Some of these affirmations include ‘I will not die before my time, I will be a commissioner of police,’ and ‘I will be a very good commissioner of police.’ I also affirm that I will be a leader of leaders.

“These affirmations have helped me to get to where I am today, and I believe they will continue to guide me into the future.”