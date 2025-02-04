92 graduate from empowerment training programmes

Some of the graduates who received their certificates at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation on January 25. - Photo courtesy RDEF

NINETY-TWO people, including locals and Venezuelan refugees, recently completed five year-long training programmes offered by the Ryu Dan Empowerment Foundation (RDEF).

The participants received their certificates at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation on January 25.

The training programmes were: conversational Spanish and English, beauty culture, automotive mechanics, crochet and garment making.

The courses, that ran from January to December 2024, were held at the RDEF headquarters in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Shihan Marva John Logan, executive director of the RDEF, said these skills were specifically chosen to empower vulnerable people with the tools necessary to obtain employment or participate in micro-enterprises.

>

The focus on entrepreneurship has created new opportunities for financial independence and offered participants an alternative to crime and violence, while promoting community sustainability and individual resilience.

“Our approach embraces Venezuelan migrant communities by fostering a blended and integrated environment that supports psychosocial and economic resilience. By addressing the root causes of crime and violence among all nationalities residing here, such as poverty, social displacement, and lack of alternative support systems, we are not only providing skills, but we are also creating lasting solutions to empower people to overcome adversity and build a better future.”

She said Chaguanas "a community historically challenged by crime and violence, is the primary target and location of RDEF’s programmes," which offer positive alternatives to negative influences within the area.

“Through these initiatives, RDEF continues to open doors for local residents and refugees’ communities, giving them hope and the possibility of a better future.”

RDEF’s unique and effective integration model has fostered a collaborative environment where both domestic and Spanish-speaking immigrant communities have learned together, sharing valuable experiences and perspectives.

These programmes were supported by strategic partners such as Cabfloor Ltd, Worrel Regis and Company Ltd among others.

The keynote speaker was Simone Blackwood, CEO of Global Career Institute.

The graduation event was also attended by Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Baldath Maharaj; Cunupia Chamber of Commerce vice president Shareeza Ali and director of Worrel Regis and Company Ltd Sean Regis.

>

The list of graduates included: English/Spanish – 44; beauty culture (makeup and nail technology) – 25; automotive mechanics – seven, garment making – eight and crochet – nine.