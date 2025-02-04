4 held in South Oropouche after firing at peeping woman
SOUTH Western Division police, who responded to a report about a woman being shot at while peeping through a window in South Oropouche, have arrested four male suspects.
Police also recovered a Taurus pistol with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition.
The suspects are a 28-year-old from Port of Spain, a 32-year-old from Laventille, a 34-year-old from Morvant and a 45-year-old Sobo Village, La Brea man.
The woman told police she was at her home at about 7.35 pm on February 3 when she heard dogs barking and saw three men walking outside her premises.
One climbed over a wall and entered her yard. As she peeped through a window to see what was taking place, the man spotted her. He pointed a gun toward her and opened fire. She was not hit.
The South Oropouche police were notified and Cpl Bernard and PCs Mohansingh, Noel and Morean were among the first responders.
Officers intercepted a Toyota Rav 4 SUV within minutes and arrested the men. A search of the SUV led to the discovery of the pistol. PCs Morean and Noel are investigating.
Meanwhile, in the Eastern Division, Task Force police during a state of emergency operation on February 3 in the Toco district, arrested two people.
The operation was held between 11.50 am and 1.30 pm. Officers went to the Cumana area where they arrested a 25-year-old man for having a homemade shotgun and four 12-gauge cartridges, and a 20-year-old man for having camouflage clothing. Charges will be laid in the coming days.
