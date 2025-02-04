4 held in South Oropouche after firing at peeping woman

- File photo

SOUTH Western Division police, who responded to a report about a woman being shot at while peeping through a window in South Oropouche, have arrested four male suspects.

Police also recovered a Taurus pistol with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition.

The suspects are a 28-year-old from Port of Spain, a 32-year-old from Laventille, a 34-year-old from Morvant and a 45-year-old Sobo Village, La Brea man.

The woman told police she was at her home at about 7.35 pm on February 3 when she heard dogs barking and saw three men walking outside her premises.

One climbed over a wall and entered her yard. As she peeped through a window to see what was taking place, the man spotted her. He pointed a gun toward her and opened fire. She was not hit.

>

The South Oropouche police were notified and Cpl Bernard and PCs Mohansingh, Noel and Morean were among the first responders.

Officers intercepted a Toyota Rav 4 SUV within minutes and arrested the men. A search of the SUV led to the discovery of the pistol. PCs Morean and Noel are investigating.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Division, Task Force police during a state of emergency operation on February 3 in the Toco district, arrested two people.

The operation was held between 11.50 am and 1.30 pm. Officers went to the Cumana area where they arrested a 25-year-old man for having a homemade shotgun and four 12-gauge cartridges, and a 20-year-old man for having camouflage clothing. Charges will be laid in the coming days.