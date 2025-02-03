Multimedia
Youths keep pan culture alive at Junior Panorama Finals
Newsday Reporter
4 Hrs Ago
Arranger Lydia Seecheran guides the San Fernando Boys' RC School steelband through their award-winning performance of Dingolay by the Mighty Shadow during the Junior Panorama finals, primary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
YOUNG PEOPLE from across the nation filled the Queen’s Park Savannah with the stirring sounds of steel at the Junior Panorama finals on February 2.
The competition saw participants from 12 primary schools, ten secondary schools and twelve 21-and-under steelbands vie for the top prize.
San Fernando Boys' RC School won the primary school category with their arrangement of Winston "Mighty Shadow" Bailey's Dingolay.
Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East Secondary Schools won the secondary school category with their performance of Trinidad Sweet by Voice and V'ghn, led by Jehzara Leebabb and arranged by Jovanni Gibson and Joaquinn Headley.
BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra took the crown in the 21-and-under category with their rendition of Inventor by Olatunji Yearwood.
Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale brought back these images from the competition.
Members of Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East Steelband perform Trinidad Sweet by Voice and V'ghn in the secondary schools category of Junior Panorama at the Queen's Park Savannah, on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
St Joseph's Convent, San Fernando Blue Street play Tribute to Spree Simon by Lord Kitchener during the Junior Panorama finals, secondary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
A fiery St Francois Girls' College perform Bun Dem by Black Stalin during the Junior Panorama finals, secondary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
South East Port of Spain during their performance of Too Own Way by Voice at the Junior Panorama finals, secondary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain play Higher by Voice during the Junior Panorama finals, secondary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
El Dorado East Secondary School perform during the Junior Panorama finals, secondary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
CIC/St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain play How ah Livin by Mical Teja during the Junior Panorama finals, secondary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. -Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Newtown Girls' and Boys' Steel Orchestra during their performance of Energy by Mical Teja during the Junior Panorama finals, primary schools category at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
A member of St Margaret's Boys' Anglican School steelband performs DNA by Mical Teja during the Junior Panorama finals, primary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Naparima Girls' High School and Naparima Boys' College Combined play Buss Head by Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin during the Junior Panorama finals, secondary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
This pannist from Febeau Government Primary School was all smiles during their performance of Runaway by Mical Teja and Tano during the Junior Panorama finals, primary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Holy Faith Convent, Penal perform Pan by Storm by Designer during the Junior Panorama finals, secondary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2.
San Fernando Girls' Steel Orchestra play People by Kes during the Junior Panorama finals, primary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain play Higher by Voice during the Junior Panorama finals, secondary schools category at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
QRC/Providence play How ah Livin by Mical Teja during the Junior Panorama finals, secondary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Members of the San Fernando Boys' RC School steelband celebrate after placing first in the Junior Panorama finals, primary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Members of Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East Steelband celebrate their victory in the secondary schools category of the Junior Panorama competition at the Queen's Park Savannah on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
