Youths keep pan culture alive at Junior Panorama Finals

Arranger Lydia Seecheran guides the San Fernando Boys' RC School steelband through their award-winning performance of Dingolay by the Mighty Shadow during the Junior Panorama finals, primary schools category, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

YOUNG PEOPLE from across the nation filled the Queen’s Park Savannah with the stirring sounds of steel at the Junior Panorama finals on February 2.

The competition saw participants from 12 primary schools, ten secondary schools and twelve 21-and-under steelbands vie for the top prize.

San Fernando Boys' RC School won the primary school category with their arrangement of Winston "Mighty Shadow" Bailey's Dingolay.

Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East Secondary Schools won the secondary school category with their performance of Trinidad Sweet by Voice and V'ghn, led by Jehzara Leebabb and arranged by Jovanni Gibson and Joaquinn Headley.

BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra took the crown in the 21-and-under category with their rendition of Inventor by Olatunji Yearwood.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale brought back these images from the competition.

