Young aims to unite young, old to take Trinidad and Tobago into future

From front left, chairman of NESC-TI Hayden Ferreira, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young, president of NESC-IT Kern Dass, and dean (Ag.) School of Continuing Education NESC-TI Kofi Toney with members of the inaugural class of the Renewable Energy Technology Services Scholarship programme during the launch ceremony held at the NESC-TI auditorium, Point Lisas on February 3. - Photo by Innis Francis

STUART YOUNG hopes to unite young and old when he becomes Prime Minister to take the country into the future.

He made this declaration while addressing the inaugural class of the National Energy Skills Centre Technical Institute's (NESC-TI) Renewable Energy Technology Services Scholarship programme on February 3.

During his speech, Young urged the dozen students to think big, get excited and get involved in the country as he promised his tenure as Prime Minister would be one of unity.

"I'm looking forward at the next chapter of my life, in taking us all forward where I believe we have the potential to go. I'm looking forward to that responsibility to ensure that our young citizens, our older citizens, who have the wisdom and experience – that we all come together in a unified manner, with a sense of unity (and) breaking barriers that should not exist and taking our Trinidad and Tobago forward (to) where we deserve to be."

The programme will cover key areas of renewable energy technology such as photovoltaic technology and generation systems, electrical installation, wind-turbine technology, hydrogen and geothermal energy, entrepreneurship and business development and project management.

The programme is sponsored by Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad and Tobago and Trinidad Generation Unlimited. RESSCOTT Ltd will provide internships during the July/August break for the students as part of the programme.

While TT has an oil and gas-driven economy, Young said there are projects under way in renewables which open the job market for the students.

These include the 92-megawatt Brechin Castle Solar Farm Project being undertaken by Bp, Shell and NGC, the ongoing assessment for wind farms in Orange Valley and Galeota and the first green hydrogen pilot project. Additionally, he said the cabinet had approved another solar project for northeastern Trinidad on land which has been victim to illegal quarrying.

"We are at the forefront and these are the things that are happening. And to see that we have people, young citizens who are going to take us forward in the future, is very heartening. You see, we are on the verge of something. Something is taking place in this country and you now have the opportunity to get on board. It is our turn now, as the younger citizens, to take the mantles of leadership, to lead the country, to lead in renewables, to lead in energy, and there are going to be job opportunities."