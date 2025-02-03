We Lit Carnival theatre workshop targets youth

THE annual Bocas Lit Fest We Lit project is back in 2025 with a Carnival theatre workshop facilitated by Ellen O’Malley Camps, notable theatre actor, producer, director and writer.

The project, sponsored by the JB Fernandes Memorial Fund, is now in its third year.

We Lit is based on the idea that English language and creative tools can enhance academic development and self-empowerment in everyday life for young people, a media release said.

The introduction of creative elements supports learning, making it fun and enjoyable for participants while taking a dive into the nuances of TT Carnival culture, providing an opportunity to explore the rich history and artistry of traditional Carnival characters.

The workshop is free and is open to young people 20 and under. It will feature seven sessions covering topics such as Carnival traditions and character building, scriptwriting, costuming, and performance skills. Participants will be exposed to the stories and symbolism behind iconic Carnival figures, while honing their creative and theatrical skills, the release said.

Running from February 8-March 29, the workshop ends in a live showcase at the 2025 Bocas Lit Fest, where students will have the opportunity to bring their characters to life and share their creations in a Carnival play.

For more info: https://www.bocaslitfest.com/we-lit-2025/