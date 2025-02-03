Watching and doing nothing

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: They write about solutions, they analyse political situations, they offer suggestions to deal with a number of issues, but ask them to attend a meeting to share their views and the excuses come aplenty. Yet they wonder why the country is in the state that it is in.

I have been heckled and laughed at by many such people who joke about how many times I have lost my deposit at elections. I simply reply that I have done my part in trying to bring about a healing and restructure of the country I love.

It is amazing how many people write editorials from the safety of their room at a computer but dare not talk publicly about their support for real change.

TT needs everyone to come forward and do their part before the country totally fails. Our source of foreign exchange is a small fraction of that which we experienced years ago. Foreign exchange, real money, is the blood of any nation.

To fix crime, we need money to feed the population, to fix our infrastructure, to provide a better healthcare system. Everything we need to do requires real money that can be spent internationally. Common sense dictates that our first and most important initiative must be how to earn new foreign exchange.

Have we maximised the use of the pitch lake? Have we taken advantage of our beautiful variety of natural attractions, from our beaches to our waterfalls, rivers, and caves?

As a country whose history of economic survival was rooted in agriculture, have we taken advantage of our fertile soil and competent personnel to offer premium agricultural products to the world?

To earn real money we need to use what we have and market it to the world. That requires our best minds, our most qualified and competent personnel. It requires intelligent, pragmatic, political leadership.

It requires that every citizen finds the strength to say to those who we know do not represent our intellectual capacity, that our social values and our love for our country and our family are not what they represent politically.

It requires a renewal of our efforts as we come together to rebuild our country. Are you ready to join with the rest of TT and say something. Are you ready to act? Or are you only prepared to comment and feel good about your writing skills and communication ability? TT is calling on you to save her.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail