TT Rideshare driver, passenger robbed

- File photo

A Lange Park man and his rideshare driver were robbed after they went to Caparo to pick up a woman he barely knows.

On February 1, the 36-year-old man hired TT Rideshare to take him to Chickland Road, Caparo, to pick up a woman he only recent met online and only knew by her first name.

The woman told them to park on a narrow street near to Chickland Road and wait for her.

When the two men arrived, a man with a cutlass got into the back seat and announced a robbery.

He ordered both men to get out of the car and lie on the ground.

Another man then came out of some nearby bushes with a cutlass and they robbed both men.

They stole the driver’s Samsung S9 cell phone valued $1,500 and his wallet with $800.

They then robbed the passenger of $1,000 cash and a Samsung cell phone.

The men then got into the driver’s black Hyundai Elantra valued $145,000 and drove off.

Police canvassed the area searching for the car and suspects but were unable to find any leads.

Cpl Reece and PC Babulal visited the scene and interviewed the victims and are investigating the incident.