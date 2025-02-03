Tobago man detained under SoE regulations

The Shirvan Road Police Station in Tobago. - File photo

A DETENTION order has been issued for a Tobago man suspected of being a high-ranking member of the Tobago faction of the Rasta City gang.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds signed the order on January 31, for Shane Benito, also known as Gorgy, of Connector Road, Union Plymouth Road, Tobago and St Michael Village, Las Cuevas.

He is the first person from Tobago to be detained under regulation 15 of the state of emergency (SoE) regulations 2024.

The order says Benito's detention is necessary “to prevent him acting in a manner: prejudicial to public safety or public order or the defence of Trinidad and Tobago.”

It also described Benito as a “high-ranking member of a criminal organisation known as the Rasta City or 7 Gang in the Tobago faction, and a trafficker in narcotics, and intends, and has procured high powered firearms, to execute a plan to commit violent acts including murder.”

Benito's attorney Keron Ramkhalwhan said his client denies the allegations and challenged his detention before the state of emergency tribunal.

In correspondence between Ramkhalawan and the police service’s legal unit, Benito's attorneys said his detention was unlawful.

Benito has been detained at the Shirvan Road Police Station since January 24, when he was charged for driving without a licence and insurance and was granted bail, which he accessed.

But while leaving the station, he was detained for “SoE enquiries.”

His attorneys accused the police of abusing their power, adding, “The police officers failed to provide the criminal offences they are investigating at this time.”

Anya Ramute-Mohan, a legal officer in the police service, wrote in reply on February 1, “I am instructed that your client was detained on January 24, 2025 pursuant to section 14 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2024, on the reasonable suspicion of your client's involvement in the commission of criminal offences including, trafficking firearms, ammunition and narcotics which are potentially prejudicial to public safety.”

She said the detention order was executed on January 31, at the Shirvan Road Police Station, and the minister was satisfied “that it was necessary to provide for (Benito's) preventative detention.”

She said the order was executed at the station on January 31 and arrangements were being made to have him transported to the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre “as soon as practicable.”

“ As such, the detention of your client is not within the ambit of the TT Police Service, but under the orders of the Minister of National Security, pursuant to the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2024.”

She said if Benito wished to review his detention, he could do so before the SoE tribunal.

The minister has issued six other detention orders since the SoE was declared on December 30. A review tribunal has been established to review cases raised by detainees.