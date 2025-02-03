Thanks for excellent care of our matriarch

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The Baptiste family publicly expresses our appreciation to the doctors and nursing personnel of the Accident and Emergency Department, the High Dependency Unit and the Hibiscus Ward at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for the excellent care they provided to the matriarch of our family, Thora Baptiste, during her hospitalisation at the complex; also to the security.

Special thanks to Dr Mahabir and his hard-working team of doctors and nursing personnel, who were attentive to the needs of the patient and the family.

On behalf of her only son and family, we hereby express our sincerest thanks and appreciation for the excellent care that was rendered to our aunt, Thora Baptiste, who died on January 11.

May her soul rest in peace and rise in glory.

BAPTISTE FAMILY

Curepe