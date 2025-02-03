Tearful send-off for three-year-old Jereem

The family and friends of Jereem George gather around his coffin at the Bethel World Outreach Ministries, Arima on January 3. At left, is his father and mother, Jason Myler and Genieel George. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE intimate funeral of three-year-old Jereem George transformed the church into a sea of red, Jereem’s favourite colour, as mourners arrived wearing T-shirts with his picture.

It began with a heartfelt video tribute of cherished moments from his short life, accompanied by moving messages from loved ones. His tiny body lay in a closed coffin, adorned with gold embellishments and covered with wreaths.

Jereem’s life was tragically cut short on January 28 when a man whom Jereem’s mother knew went to their home in Windy Hill, Arouca, and forced his way in.

In a panic, his mother fled to seek help from a male relative. When she returned, the house was engulfed in flames. Jereem’s siblings managed to escape, but he, who had been asleep, did not.

On February 3, Jereem's aunt Anisa George delivered the eulogy at the funeral at Bethel World Outreach Ministries, Arima. Her grief-stricken sister Geeniel George, Jereem's mother, clung to her.

"We are deeply overwhelmed by the way you have left us, wondering why it had to happen like this. We are not angry: we know God’s intention is not for His children to perish, as it says in Matthew 18.14," Anisa said.

She said the family had many questions for God, but they took comfort in knowing Jereem is with Him and asking those difficult questions.

Overcome with grief, Anisa too had to be comforted.

"Jereem reached his destination and figured things out before many of us. He figured it out: no bills, no adult responsibilities, no stress."

Pausing to compose herself, she continued, "Two days before he died, Jereem told his mother he would always take care of her, and he has kept his word. He is looking down on us, and he will always be with her."

She described Jereem as intelligent and said he will be missed.

"We will always remember your smile, the soft, tender way you told us you loved us, and how you ran the house. No one ever questioned you because you had us all wrapped around your tiny little fingers.”

In a barely audible voice, George spoke briefly, her right leg bandaged because of the injuries she suffered on the night her son died. She thanked everyone for their support and shared memories of Jereem, weeping throughout.

"To my darling Jereem, you always made Mommy smile. You would always say, 'Everything will be okay.' If I didn’t have money or milk, you would say, 'It’s okay, we’ll get it tomorrow.’”

George spoke words of comfort to her mother as she reflected on the strong bond her mother had shared with Jereem while recognising their shared grief.

"The first thing in the morning was always his grandma. I know you're taking this really hard.”

The Rev Dr Vernon Duncan, officiating, based his sermon on the book of Mark, chapter 10, urging mourners to bring their children to God, stressing God's love for children.

"They brought young children to Him, but His disciples rebuked those that brought them. When Jesus saw it, He was displeased and said unto them, Suffer the little children to come unto Me, and forbid them not, for of such is the kingdom of God."

He said Jesus was displeased and wanted to make it clear that children are very dear to the heart of God. Duncan said Jesus used children to teach principles about God’s kingdom.

"We were all children at one point, and it is because someone cared for us that we are here today."

He stressed the importance of recognising children belong to God and said it is crucial for parents, especially fathers, to be present and take responsibility for their children.

"God has given fathers the responsibility of bringing up their children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. Mothers play a key role in nurturing, but fathers are called to lead in this. If fathers are absent, what happens? We need strong fathers in the home."

Asked to say a few words, MP for the area Marvin Gonzales said in times of loss, the grieving should turn to God.

"There is always a God: He is our source of hope, no matter how fierce the storms."

Reflecting on a visit to Jereem's mother, he shared how moved he was by the support from the community.

"It is in these moments we learn the true value of community and love."

Gonzales expressed his hope the tragic events would inspire positive change in the community and the love and support shown to the family would not end with the funeral.

Echoing Duncan's comments, Gonzales spoke directly to fathers, saying their responsibility does not end when a child is conceived.

"A father’s role is crucial in shaping the lives of his children. It is the absence of fathers in homes that contributes to the struggles our families and communities face."

Thirty-two-year-old Anderson Gittens, the suspect in the arson attack, died by suicide on January 31, reports say, around 5.15 pm. Gittens was found unconscious in a cell at the Malabar Police Station.

Police tried to resuscitate him and when Emergency Health Services arrived, he was still alive.

Gittens was then taken to the Arima Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.