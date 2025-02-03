San Fernando Boys RC tops primary schools' Panorama

Members of the San Fernando Boys' RC School steelband celebrate after placing first in the Junior Panorama finals primary school category at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 2.

SAN FERNANDO Boys RC School won best primary school at the Junior Panorama finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 2.

Using Skiffle Bunch pans, the boys gave a robust rendition of Winston "Mighty Shadow" Bailey's tribute to wild abandon, Dingolay. Sporting black top hats, the youngsters also enjoyed the presence of Shurlan Bailey who keeps alive the memory of his late father's earthy artistry.

San Fernando Boys earned 270 points to top a field of 12.

Next came St Margaret's Boys AC School on 268 points, playing Mical Teja's DNA.

Febeau Government Primary School placed third with 257 points for their rendition, also by Mical Teja, of Runaway.

San Fernando Girls Government Primary School earned 253 points to come fourth playing People composed by Jon Dieffenthaller and sung by Kes.

The girls had a sophisticated and mature sound, with a very rich tone, offering clean notes in a pacey performance.

With pupils dressed as airline pilots, Morvant Epithany Anglican School played Winston "Explainer" Henry's Lorraine to earn 243 points and place sixth, to tie with St Mary's Government School playing Olatunji Yearwood's Inventor. The other bands were the cool and calm pupils of Bethlehem Boys and Girls RC Primary School (eighth), followed by Nelson Street Boys RC (ninth), St Paul's Boys RC (tenth), Couva AC (11th) and Newtown Boys and Girls RC (12th).

Mickalis Edwards, a form four pupil at San Fernando Boys RC School, told Newsday how elated he and his schoolmates were upon winning.

"It feels absolutely good. Right now I am very happy. First place is a lot. I always to win. I am so happy for San Fernando Boys RC School.

"We had a hard vacation, last year's July-August vacation. We came from a long journey. We worked very hard and even took time from our school days – half of the day and even sometimes the whole day to come and practise." Edwards said it was a great honour to win.

School teacher Lydia Seecharan who was the band's arranger said she had taught the band for the past two-three years.

She said the school always enters Junior Panorama. "We prepare the boys.

"We don't just reach them a song but we also teach them about the culture, the meaning of the songs we are playing.

"We really try to give them the full experience.

"We always tell them you don't play pan with your hands; you play pan with your heart. I always want them to love the experience – do what you do and have fun."

Seecharan said learning pan serves to teach youngsters the value of what they have.

"Today was excellent. My boys did me proud. Excellent, excellent, no problem. So they are happy."

Seecharan offered her congratulations to all the bands taking part in Junior Panorama.

"All the bands today are winners, celebrating the kids today and the national instrument."

Newsday asked how long most of her boys have been playing leading up to winning the contest.

She said, "A couple of months to a year. Some of them were with me last year and then we have about half the band are new ones. We have the youngest at five years old and the oldest in standard five at 11.

"So for most of them this would have been their first experience.

"It is not just about playing; it is about the experience, to get to love it and want to do it more.

"It is easier once you get them to love it."

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said learning to play the steel-pan can actually inculcate lifelong good habits in youngsters. She spoke to Newsday between her regular trips from the Grandstand to the Drag to encourage each group of young pannists pushing their pan-trolleys up the incline onto the Big Stage.

Newsday asked her how the day had been going.

"I always love school pan. I have been coming to school pan since I was Minister of Culture."

She related that her daughters had taken part in the Junior Panorama.

"So today is just lovely, full of energy.

"I have to back almost every band, because you know the energy they put into it. It is a wonderful, wonderful day."

Newsday asked what message she might have for the young people.

Gadsby-Dolly replied, "I just want to say congratulations to all of you for your hard work, your dedication.

"I know it was practice up to your neck, but this is what excellence takes.

"The same discipline you would have applied to this, apply it to the classroom.

"And take it through the rest of your life. And that is what will take you forward."

Gadsby-Dolly earlier gave an address to open the event.

"I want to thank the parents, teachers, principals and tutors.

"What the Junior Panorama has been doing for years is feeding the big bands with a constant stream of young players."

She said Junior Panorama was about much more than just the music played.

"It is what young people learn, as you practice, practice, practice to make themselves excellent. It is about striving for excellence.

"It is about the teamwork that is necessary to be able to succeed."

The minister said the discipline from musical training can encourage success later in life.

"It is about developing the values, attitudes and behaviours that make our ideal Trinidad and Tobago citizen."