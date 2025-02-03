Rikki Jai returns to calypso tent

Rikki Jai will perform with the D'Kaiso Dynasty tent when it opens on February 13 at the Radisson Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

After years away from the calypso tent, artiste Samraj Jaimungal, known as Rikki Jai, is making a much-anticipated return, joining D'Kaiso Dynasty (formerly Kaiso House) tent for the 2025 season.

Originally from Friendship Village, San Fernando, Jai, a pioneer in chutney soca and a nine-time Chutney Soca Monarch winner, describes this comeback as a homecoming.

“I started in calypso and am a bonafide calypsonian,” he pointed out. “I performed from the inception of my career at Calypso Spektakula with the Martineau Brothers, not as a chutney artist, but as a calypsonian. I (was) the first Indo-Trinidadian artiste to make the Dimanche Gras finals, in 2001. “This is me coming full circle in my musical career and embracing what made me the artiste I am from the very beginning.”

Apart from winning musical crowns, in recognition of his achievements, Jai has also been awarded the Hummingbird Medal (gold) in 2012, and an honorary doctorate in fine arts from the University of TT in 2023. His last stint in a calypso tent was with Kaiso House, several years ago. He explained his departure was driven by the growing demands of fetes and parties, which consumed much of his time.

>

But now he’s glad to be back in the tent, since leaving in 2012.

“I am excited to be with my peers in the business, young and old, and to once again be the voice of the people via social commentary and chutney soca, since I will be doing both at the tent.”

His decision to return to D'Kaiso Dynasty tent was deeply personal. “This was the last tent I was attached to, and I felt this was where I wanted to return to and to continue my role as a calypsonian and once again be a spokesman for the people through music.”

He hopes for a warm reception from fans and fellow artistes alike.

“Tent life is family life. We are a family unit, and we live by the motto: ‘Love in the house.’ I anticipate great love and affection, as I am used to and have received in the past.”

Asked whether his decision to return to the tent was driven by business considerations or a desire to reconnect with his musical roots, Jai explained, “It is a combination of both, as my businesses (one of which is a restaurant and lounge in Queens, New York City) are run and managed by competent staff and family members, which enables me to be remote and oversee the operations, and it consequently has given me some more time to reconnect with my musical roots.”

Jai acknowledges the music industry has evolved, and staying relevant requires adaptation. “The sound is ever-changing, the styles and tones are changing, so it’s necessary to not make music that sounds dated and of an era gone, and this, hopefully, will keep my music and my brand relevant and current with the ever-increasing young audience.”

Can fans expect to see him competing in events like the Chutney Soca Monarch, Calypso Fiesta or the Ultimate Soca competition in 2025? He responded with a laugh.

“Time will tell.”

>

For 2025, fans can definitely look forward to a mix of new chutney and soca songs.

Jai’s chutney releases include The Village Ram and Happy Anniversary, and his soca releases are The Place to Be, For the Fallen and WAW (When Ah Want), a collaboration with College Boy Jesse. Additionally, he’s blending calypso and chutney in a socially-driven song titled Kaiso Chutney that addresses issues in TT.

Reflecting on his career, he credits his early experiences in calypso with shaping his success in chutney soca.

“My time in the tent and on stage in fetes and parties with the greats of the calypso and soca industry enabled me to become a better chutney-soca writer and artiste, and greatly influenced my style of chutney soca, which was different from many others before me.”

His legacy as a cultural icon is undeniable, but he remains humble.

“I am happy to know that my legacy in both areas will hopefully serve as stimuli for other artistes to aspire to similar heights or even higher.”

His motivation, he says, is fuelled by his enduring love of music and the fans who have supported him through challenges.

“Music is who I am, not what I do. I feel like 22 every year, just (like) the day I started, and I plan to feel that way till the very end.

>

“Passion fuels my music and the projects I undertake with producers and fellow artists via collaborations, give me purpose and a sense of being a part of something bigger than me.

“This really completes me inside out. I love this culture, all aspects of it, with a passion, and that is what drives me year after year.”

As for the bigger picture – what’s needed to ensure the continued growth and relevance of calypso and chutney soca – he emphasised the importance of government support.

“Government infusion of training and development seminars to empower the younger artistes with the know-how to traverse the complex business that’s music.”

Jai has been mentoring and collaborating with younger artistes for many years and intends to continue.

“Continuity is needed for an artform to grow, and sharing of knowledge is an important aspect of my life to the younger generation.”

Asked to reveal something about his own career that his fans might not know, he said, “Fans see the fame and the glory, but this life is not all a bed of roses. There have been many thorns along the way.

“I have suffered many defeats and difficulties and embarrassing moments in pursuit of being a cultural impresario which have led to dark moments of despair, despondency and depression.

“The fans are the ones who save me, time after time, with their simple words of inspiration and gratitude for doing what I do or have done musically. They may not know it, but they have been my rock and my salvation many times, and the reason why I continue is because of their kind words and encouragement to keep going and reaching for higher heights.

>

“So now they know, and I say thank you, with all gratitude and appreciation, for the love over the years.”