Oil spill lingers: Booms deployed off Lambeau, Tobago

A drone photo taken on February 8, 2024, showing the extent of the damage caused to the coast of Scarborough, Tobago. - File photo courtesy Dayreon Mitchell

ALMOST a year after the disastrous February 7, 2024, oil spill off the coast of Cove caused by the overturned Gulfstream barge, hydrocarbon deposits are still being found in Tobago's waters.

The oil spill affected approximately 15 km of Tobago's southwestern coast and reached as far as Grenada and Bonaire.

In a media release on February 2, the Office of the Chief Secretary said oil had been found along Petit Trou Bay, Lambeau. It added that absorbent booms have been deployed along environmentally sensitive locations, particularly near wetlands.

The OCS said preliminary assessments by the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) attributed the return of the oil to "a combination of natural factors."

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine held an emergency technical meeting on February 1 to assess the situation, review mitigation efforts and co-ordinate a plan. Also present at the meeting were TEMA, the Environmental Management Authority, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection and other stakeholders.

Residents were advised to refrain from recreational activities in the affected area.

The OCS advised the public that if the oily substance is swallowed, they should rinse the mouth immediately and seek medical attention. It advised against inducing vomiting, but if vomiting occurs, keep the head low to prevent stomach contents from entering the lungs.

If the substance gets in the eyes, flush the eyes immediately with water for at least 15 minutes and seek medical attention if irritation persists.