Gold-chain snatcher held in Point Fortin

ONE of two men who robbed a 25-year-old labourer from Chinese Village in La Brea of a gold chain over the weekend has been arrested.

Police said the robbery occurred on February 2 around 5 pm near the Clifton Hill Beach Resort in Point Fortin.

The victim was walking along the road towards the resort when two men, one with a gun, accosted him and announced a robbery. They stole a bubble-link gold chain worth $4,500 and then ran.

The victim later spotted one of the men standing outside the resort and alerted people nearby. The culprit, identified as a 21-year-old from Salazar Trace in Point Fortin, started to run, but a group of bystanders chased and caught him.

The Point Fortin police were notified, and PC Andrews and WPC Williams were among the first responders. The group handed over the suspect, who admitted the stolen chain was in his bag in a friend's car nearby.

The police retrieved a bag from the backseat of the car and found two chains, one of which belonged to the victim.

The thief was taken to the Point Fortin Police Station pending further inquiries.

WPC Williams is leading the investigations.