CWI unveils scout network: No talent to go unnoticed

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe. -

NO cricketing talent in the region will go unnoticed.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) director of cricket Miles Bascombe made the promise on February 3 as the regional body announced a new data-driven scouting system. He said more scouts on the ground attending matches and training sessions, to garner information on players.

In a media release, CWI said this new initiative marks a major shift in player assessment, with senior talent managers, territorial talent identifiers, and a network of scouts now working together to provide a structured, analytical approach to talent identification.

CWI said the ongoing West Indies Championship is the current focus, and the scouting team will ensure that every performance is tracked, analysed, and reported, creating a clear pathway for emerging cricketers to progress to the highest levels.

Bascombe said this initiative represents a significant step toward professionalising talent identification.

“We are moving beyond just relying on what we see on scorecards," he said.

"This system ensures that performances are seen with context and with a focus on the skill sets displayed, tactical acumen and game awareness. We are collecting real-time data, analysing performances consistently, and making informed decisions about player development.”

Bascombe said this new system provides a fair and transparent structure for all players.

“Players in the region will now be seen and evaluated by multiple talent identification operatives resulting in more information gathering, and better-balanced data on performances. With this accountability metric in place, our network of scouts ensures that no talent goes unnoticed.”

Modern scouting network

In a bid to achieve its objectives, CWI has revamped its scouting process with a network of scouts reporting to senior talent managers Jamal Smith (male) and Ann Browne-John (female). CWI said the talent managers will be entrusted with the robust responsibility for managing senior player data, collaborating with analysts, and assisting in selection decisions.

They will work alongside six territorial talent identifiers, each assigned to a specific region: Barbados – Henderson Broomes; Guyana – Ramnaresh Sarwan; Jamaica – Delroy Morgan; Leeward Islands – Samuel Spencer; Trinidad & Tobago – Gibran Mohammed; Windward Islands – Craig Emmanuel.

Additionally, four regional scouts—Fernix Thomas (Dominica), Stacy-Ann Adams (St Vincent), Anthony Gray (Trinidad & Tobago), and Shane Jeffers (St Kitts)—will assist in evaluating talent during the West Indies Championship.

Bascombe called on all stakeholders in West Indies cricket to support this new data-driven approach.

“We are moving into a new era of role-based, data-driven selection that will have ripple effects across our cricket system from the way players prepare to the way we measure performances. In addition, it allows us to examine deficits in players and to optimise through our high-performance framework.

"However, I would like to reiterate that data-driven does not only equate to stats-based; huge emphasis will be placed on qualitative data. Beyond selection, this data will be used to refine player programming ensuring a targeted approach to getting players international-ready ”

Data-driven talent identification

A major feature of this new scouting approach is its reliance on advanced analytics. Talent scouts will use the athlete management system (AMS) to maintain player depth charts, submit performance reports, and track player progression.

Key responsibilities of territorial talent identifiers include:

Scouting and evaluation – Attending matches and training sessions to assess players’ technical skills, physical attributes, and mental strength.

Reporting and analysis – Compiling detailed scouting reports and maintaining player performance records.

Collaboration – Working closely with coaches, selectors, and high-performance staff to refine the development pathway.

Focus on WI Championship

With the West Indies Championship currently under way, all eyes are on the competition as the first major test of this scouting system. Talent identifiers and scouts are closely monitoring every match, with performances being recorded in real-time to help identify potential future stars.

Bascombe highlighted the importance of this championship in shaping the future of West Indies cricket.

“The West Indies Championship is where we expect to see our next generation of Test cricketers emerge. With this new system, we will have more eyes on players than ever before and clarity about what we are looking for. This ensures that selection methods are consistent over time and based on merit and data-backed insights.”