Couva woman, 74, reported missing

MISSING: Adela Morgan, 74. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A 74-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend in the Couva district.

Adela Morgan, of Heron Avenue, Couva North, was last seen around 1 pm on February 1, when a female relative left the house.

She returned around 1 am on February 2 and realised Morgan was not at home. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Around 5.30 pm on February 2, a male relative reported her missing to the Couva police, telling them Morgan is known for frequently leaving the house and walking around the Couva area by herself.

The police were also told Morgan has no serious medical conditions.

She was last seen wearing a cream and white skirt, a black and white sleeveless jersey and slippers.

She is approximately five foot tall and has a dark brown complexion, and black and greying hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Couva Police Station at 636-2333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477). People can also call the police at 555, 999 or any police station.

Sgt Ali is investigating.