[UPDATED] CoP suspended from office, not fired

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, is flanked by her attorneys Pamela Elder, SC, right and Russell Warner, after she was released from custody at the St Clair Police Station on February 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

DARREN BAHAW and JADA LOUTOO

COMMISSIONER of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher has been suspended from office pending the outcome of a criminal probe into the acquisition of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

Harewood-Christopher was not fired, contrary to other media reports.

Harewood-Christopher was served with a notice of her suspension by the Police Service Commission (PSC) on January 31, while in custody.

Newsday has seen the letter PSC chairman Dr Wendell Wallace sent to Harewood-Christopher on January 31.

Wallace said the commission received communication, dated January 30, from DCP intelligence and investigation, “indicating you were cautioned, informed you are a suspect in an ongoing investigation into misbehaviour in public office and were then informed you were under arrest.”

Harewood-Christopher was arrested at her office at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain on January 30.

She was released from custody on February 1, after investigating officers led by DCP (intelligence and investigation) Suzette Martin acted on the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

Wallace said, “In light of the above, the PSC has decided that in the proper discharge of its duty, in the interest of the police service and in the public interest, you must cease to report for duty and cease to discharge the duties of the office of the Commissioner of Police, with immediate effect, until further notice.

“The commission invites you to make any representations you may wish to make as to its decision within seven days of receipt of this letter.

“Your reply is to be submitted directly to the chairman of the PSC.”

The PSC also wrote to President Christine Kangaloo the same day with its nomination for acting appointments to the offices of CoP and DCP.

The PSC’s letter said Harewood-Christopher had been directed to “cease to report for duty and cease to discharge the duties of the office of CoP with effect from January 31, 2025, as a result of an ongoing investigation into misbehaviour in public office.

Parliament will meet on February 5 to debate the PSC's nomination of DCP Junior Benjamin to act as CoP.

This means the country will not have a sitting substantive CoP during the state of emergency called at the end of December to suppress gang violence.

DCP Benjamin was nominated by the PSC to act as commissioner and ACP Curt Simon to act as a DCP.

In a statement on February 3, the PSC said Harewood-Christopher was not the subject of any disciplinary proceedings, but had been requested to cease to report for duty and cease to discharge the duties of the office.

“This action has been taken as the matter is still being investigated.”

It added, “In the interim, under its constitutional powers and in keeping with the provisions of Section 123 (2) and (3) of the Constitution and Clause 4 and 5 of Legal Notice No. 277 of 2021…the PolSC has followed the process mandated by law, in nominating, according to two order of merit lists…

“The PolSC awaits the outcome of the deliberations of the House of Representatives, pursuant to the Constitution before making any acting appointments…

“The PolSc recognises the concerns being expressed and is also aware of the critical need to maintain stability and public confidence in the offices which represent the leadership of the The PolSc recognises the concerns being expressed and is also aware of the critical need to maintain stability and public confidence in the offices which represent the leadership of theTrinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS). More-so, the PolSC remains cognisant of the impact that this development has on all aspects of the TTPS and by extension, the nation.”

Police are currently tying up loose ends of the investigation before consulting with the DPP again on possible charges.

Harewood-Christopher, appointed CoP in February 2023, was detained along with the former director of the SSA, retired Major Roger Best, during the probe. Best was also released from custody on February 1.

Harewood-Christopher had three and a half months left on her contract.

Her tenure as head of the police service was extended by a year from May 15, 2023, after she turned 60. Cabinet gave Harewood-Christopher the one-year extension up to May 24, 2024, “in the national interest.”

A year later, on May 13, 2024, Harewood-Christopher’s service was extended for a further year to May 15, 2025.

At the time, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said, "If you read the Police Service Act, it actually speaks about an extension to a maximum of three years, one year at a time.

"Cabinet would have taken the opportunity to solicit the views of the PSC as it relates to the review of the last year of the commissioner, and found in the response of the PSC that Madam Christopher's (sic) report was good.”

Harewood-Christopher had three and a half months of her contract remaining before she was arrested.

After her release, her lead attorney, Pamela Elder, SC, said they had to consider and discuss their next steps when asked if the top cop would return to work.

She warned, “As her attorney, I would advise her that the matter not rest here.”

Elder said Harewood-Christopher had endured “unrelenting interrogation” as a suspect who had been cautioned.

“What happened here is an outrage. It is outrageous because the CoP was questioned – not as a person from whom the officers wanted information – but she was cautioned. And we all should know a caution is administered to a person against whom the officer has reasonable grounds to suspect the person has committed an offence.”

She said she had sat in on the interview and it was clear there was “not one drop of evidence” against Harewood-Christopher, and some of the questioning was unfair.

“So the burning question which I would like answered is, who is the senior officer that authorised the arrest of the CoP on material that did not establish grounds to suspect?”

She asked what was the basis for the arrest, because if there were evidence, her client would have been charged rather than questioned. She also wondered if there was an agenda to humiliate Harewood-Christopher.

The police’s investigations focus on the procurement of Accuracy International AX2 bolt-action sniper rifles and other high-value firearms and accessories.

