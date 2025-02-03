Central Sports, Parkites start on front foot in TTCB premiership

CENTRAL SPORTS began the defence of their TT Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I title with a convincing victory on Sunday, thumping newly promoted Prisons by an innings and 16 runs in Felicity.

Central Sports had already earned first-innings points on Saturday after posting 287 in response to Prisons’ 66 all out. Resuming the day on 1/1, still trailing by 220 runs, Prisons put up a better effort with the bat, but the hole they had dug themselves in proves too deep to climb out of.

Bryan Boodram, who top-scored for his team in the first innings with 26, doubled his tally with a knock of 54. Zachurrie Rhagoonath chipped in with 32, but the contributions dried up after those two.

Spinner Mikkel Govia again wreaked havoc, snaring three wickets for 67 runs, to add to his four for 33 from the first innings. Pacer Marlon Richards provided ample support with two for 32 to finish with four wickets in the match.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, hosts Queen’s Park Cricket Club tightened the screws on Merry Boys to take 15 wickets on day two and romp to an emphatic victory by an innings and 141 runs.

Resuming play on 35 for five in reply to Queen’s Park’s mammoth 355/5 declared, Merry Boys’ mood soured quickly as they were bowled out for 106.

Clydell Gorin tried his best with a score of 37, but Abdur Rahman Juman (3/9) and Namir Suepaul (3/11) proved too much to handle with the ball.

Following on, Merry Boys again failed to distinguish themselves with the bat, this time undone by the pace of Philton Williams who ripped through the line up with finish with seven wickets for 26 runs.

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, rain helped promoted Yorkshire hang on for a draw against Bess Motors Marchin Patriots.rkshire batsmen needed to come to the party after Marchin Patriots piled 401/4 on day one.

Resuming play on 148/4, Yorkshire were dismissed for 248, led by 90 from Trevon James.

Following on, Yorkshire were tottering on 194 for eight when the heavens opened with about 45 minutes play remaining. Mario Belcon (68) and Brian Christmas (61 not out) were instrumental in staving away defeat. Rivaldo Ramlogan was the pick of the Marchin Patriots bowlers with seven wickets in the match.

Scores:

MARCHIN PATRIOTS: 401/4 declared (Evin Lewis 207 not out, Giovonte Depeiza 85; Stephen Shadick 2/94) vs YORKSHIRE 248 (Trevon James 90, Quincy Babel 67, Rivaldo Ramlogan 4/42, Kashtri Singh 4/52) and 194/8 (Mario Belcon 68, Brian Christmas 61 not out, Rivaldo Ramlogan 3/44, Ricky Jaipaul 2/41).

PREYSAL: 199 (Matthew Patrick 45, Ronaldo Forrester 40 not out, Nathaniel McDavid 28, Aaron Bankay 20; Samuel Roopnarine 6/52, Nicholas Ali 2/74) vs POWERGEN 211/5 (Dejourn Charles 57 not out, Akeil Cooper 54 not out, Ewart Nicholson 42, Daniel Williams 31, McDavid 2/66).

CLARKE ROAD UNITED: 187 (Clevon Kalawan 43, Shatrughan Rambaran 29; Damion Joachim 4/81, Akshaya Persaud 3/31) and 156/4 (Kyle Hope 42, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 38, Jovan Ali 2/58) vs VICTORIA SPORTS CLUB: 163 (Akshaya Persaud 55, Marcelle Jones 39, Shatrughan Rambaran 5/59, Yannick Ottley 2/20).

PRISONS: 66 (Bryan Boodram 26, Mikkel Govia 4/33, Marlon Richards 2/7) & 205 (Boodram 54, Zachurrie Rhagoonath 32, Govia 3/67, Richards 2/31) vs CENTRAL SPORTS: 287 (Jeremiah Cruickshank 95; Jerve Cummings 3/52).

QPCC: 355/5 declared (Isaiah Rajah 143, Darren Bravo 117; Daniel Osouna 2/58) vs MERRY BOYS 106 (Clydell Gorin 37; Abdur Rahman Juman 3/9, Namir Suepaul 3/11, Dexter Sween 2/31) and 108 all out (Teshawn Alleyne 35, Gerald Chin 20, Philton Williams 7/26, Rahman Juman 2/31).