Carnival 2025 regulations: Licence required to transport masked revellers

A group of young masqueraders where masks as part of their costumes during Carnival in 2018. - File photo

NO VEHICLE may be used to transport masked or facially disguised masqueraders unless a licence has been issued by the senior superintendent or superintendent of police in the division where the vehicle owner resides.

This was stipulated in the 2025 Carnival regulations under Legal Notice No 34, issued on February 3.

Vehicle owners must apply for the licence by February 19, providing the names and addresses of the passengers, the band to which they belong, and up to three designated drivers.

Law-enforcement officers are empowered to stop and search such vehicles and request identification from passengers.

The general public remains prohibited from wearing costumes resembling police and military uniforms, and all depictions that could be perceived as offensive to religious beliefs are off-limits once again this Carnival.

The regulations also prohibit any attire that could be interpreted as mimicking official government or security agency uniforms.

Carnival will commence at 4 am on March 3 and end at midnight on March 4.

The longstanding prohibitions against carrying weapons, explosives, or any object resembling a firearm also remain.

Additionally, the use of fireworks, flares and similar incendiary devices without proper authorisation is prohibited.

Smearing or daubing substances on others is banned, as is public lewdness, offensive gestures and the singing of obscene songs.

The use of the national flag or coat of arms in a derogatory manner remains prohibited, and the destruction or defacement of public or private property during festivities is punishable under these regulations.

Bandleaders also face registration requirements.

Mas bands with over 50 participants must register with the police in their division by February 19. These bands must display banners with their names and registration numbers.

Failure to comply may result in penalties, including fines and restrictions on future participation.

The extended special event period for liquor sales and related activities will begin at 7 pm on February 16 and end at midnight on March 4, as outlined in Legal Notice No 32.

Vendors must adhere to the designated trading hours and locations.

Anyone found in breach of these regulations may face a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months’ imprisonment.