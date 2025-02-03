Calypso Stickmen fall 7-2 to Australia in Indoor Hockey World Cup opener

Trinidad and Tobago's Teague Marcano. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago's men's hockey team fell to a crushing 7-2 loss against Australia in their opening Pool C match the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup at the Zatika Sports Centre in Porec, Croatia on February 3.

TT were trailing by a 3-0 margin in the opening ten minutes as Australia charged out of the gates and eventually assumed a 4-0 halftime lead.

TT showed signs of their resolve in the second half as Teague Marcano scored in the third quarter and Shaquille Daniel netted in the final quarter.

However, the damage done by the Aussies early on was more than enough to secure the win, as they jumped to the top of the Pool C table.

Despite the loss, coach Raphael Govia saw the positives in his team's performance and reckons they gave a good account of themselves against the Australians.

>

"We were definitely not outplayed today," Govia told Newsday after the encounter. "Australia got one short corner and we got five short corners. We got attacks on goal and so did they. I think both keepers on either side were good. We definitely have to work on our finishing. And of course, a bit of defensive work as well."

Australia got off to a brilliant start as Thomas Miotto scored a quick double to give his team a 2-0 lead after only four minutes.

Miotto turned provider in the ninth minute as he unselfishly squared the ball to James Knee, who swept in to an empty goal to give the Aussies a 3-0 lead.

A minute into the second quarter, Australia got their fourth goal when Ben Staines scored from a tight angle after a mistake at the back by TT goalie Karlos Stephen.

Two minutes into the third quarter, the Calypso Stickmen did get their own joy in front of goal when Marcano effected a nice swivel and shot to cut the deficit to 4-1, after receiving a pass from Jordan Vieira.

The TT defence was outdone in the third quarter, though, as Aiden Dooley scored a hat-trick for Australia to open up a massive 7-1 lead.

Profiting from a defensive lapse by TT captain Darren Cowie, Dooley made it 5-1 in the 24th minute and added another roughly 30 seconds later after pouncing on a rebound from close range.

Dooley completed his hat-trick in the 27th minute with a slick finish from a tight angle after skipper Jake Staines caught the TT defence out with a wall pass in a deadly counter-attack.

In the 35th minute, Daniel got a consolation for TT when he expertly flicked his effort into the top corner after receiving a penalty corner from Mickell Pierre.

>

TT will take on Namibia in their second match from 4.30 am (TT time) on February 5. Namibia fell to a 7-4 loss to Belgium in their opening match on February 3.

"We're doing some rest and recovery right now and going into Namibia on Wednesday. We're definitely going and try to work on those things to ensure that we do more than our best on Wednesday and come out with a good result."