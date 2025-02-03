CAL warns of spam: 'No issues with Florida flights'

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has rubbished rumours suggesting issues with its flights departing from Miami and Orlando in Florida to Piarco.

Dionne Ligoure, CAL’s head of corporate communications, confirmed on February 3 that there was no merit to the claims.

“People are making mischief,” she told Newsday in a brief conversation. “Our flights have NO ISSUES.”

Ligoure cautioned that false information could be circulating on messaging platform Whatsapp and advised users to practice discernment.

CAL subsequently issued an advisory titled “Spam Messaging Alert.”

It read, “CAL advises that a Whatsapp message in circulation referencing the airline’s South Florida services out of Miami and Orlando is false.

“All CAL flights for today, February 3, 2025, out of South Florida, are operating as per schedule.”

While CAL maintains a strong safety record, the aviation industry has recently faced several tragic incidents.

On December 29, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 overran the runway at Muan International Airport in South Korea, resulting in 179 fatalities.

Investigations suggest a possible bird strike that may have disrupted the landing gear operations.

On January 29, a mid-air collision occurred near Washington, DC, between an American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 and an Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. All 67 individuals on both aircraft are believed to have died but some bodies remain unaccounted for.

Closer to home, on January 28, a Caribbean Airlines ATR 72-600 flight from Tobago to Trinidad experienced engine trouble, forcing an emergency landing at Piarco International Airport.

All passengers and crew were unharmed.

Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, attributed the incident to a fuel supply issue in the left engine.

