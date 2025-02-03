BATCE tops secondary schools' at Junior Panorama

CONGRATS!: Members of BISHOP Anstey/Trinity College East Steelband perform Trinidad Sweet in the Secondary Schools' category of Junior Panorama at the Queen's Park Savannah, on February 2. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

BISHOP Anstey/Trinity College East Secondary Schools steelband topped a field on ten contenders to win the secondary school class of Junior Panorama at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 2. They won with 267 points by playing Trinidad Sweet by Voice and V'ghn, led by Jehzara Leebabb and arranged by Jovanni Gibson and Joaquinn Headley. The band opened with a scintillating crescendo. The crowd erupted in loud appreciation midway through when the young pannists skilfully inserted into their song two lines from the TT national anthem, "Here every creed and race find an equal place; And may God bless our nation."

Under bright skies, friends and family-members of the young pannists, along with pan aficionados, packed the Grand Stand, with spilled over into the North Stand and exit ramp.

Second-place was tied between the Naparima Combined Steel Orchestra (playing Buss Head by Machel Montano and others) and St Francois Girls College (playing Black Stalin's Bun Dem), both on 266 points. The CIC/St Joseph's Convent, Port of Spain steel band placed fourth with 263 points playing Farmer Nappy's How Ah Living. El Dorado East Secondary School earned 262 points playing Machel Montano's Fog to place fifth.

Holy Faith Convent (Penal) playing Pan by Storm composed by Ken "Professor" Philmore came sixth with 260 points.

The other bands were QRC/Providence (seventh); Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain (eighth), St Joseph's Convent, San Fernando (ninth) and South East Secondary School (tenth).

Several pupils coming off-stage after performing told Newsday how fantastic the day had been.

Two pupils were from the combined CIC/St Joseph's Convent steelband, Symphony of Saints.

Melanie Garcia of St Joseph's Convent, Port of Spain, said, "It was actually amazing. It was better than I could have imagined, honestly.

"We all did our best and I know that for a fact. So I am just really happy, no matter the outcome, honestly."

Garcia, who is in upper sixth form, said it would be her last Junior Panorama and also her first time playing in her school's steelband, implying she had previously played in the junior section of one of the big national bands. Newsday asked what the band was trying to convey musically in its rendition of Daryl "Farmer Nappy" Henry's song How Ah Livin. Garcia said the band had sought to convey a feeling of happiness. "I really like we really brought that vibe, you know."

Jordan Green of CIC (St Mary's College) said, "I find it was a really good experience. I know I missed one or two notes but I has as much fun as possible and I hope played good." The form three pupil said it was his first year playing pan. "It was a lot of fun and a lot of vibes and the group is very friendly, especially the teacher."

Newsday spoke to Milleen Augustus of El Dorado East Secondary School whose face had been beaming brightly at her neighbour on the tenor pan front-line as both beat to the max. Asked how the experience had been playing pan on-stage, she said,"I felt so great. It is my first ever Panorama and that was the best thing ever." Newsday asked she had been smiling at her neighbour so much while playing. She said, "That is my best friend." Augustus said they had been energizing each other as they beat their pans. Augustus said she had begun to learn to play pan last year May, what Newsday calculates as about eight months ago.

Agreeing that this was a short time between learning to play and now playing in the Junior Panorama finals, she said, "Yes, that feels so weird."

Holy Faith Convent Penal third form pupil Caldija Callendar said, "It felt really good. I felt we really brought the energy. It was really fun. Yes.

"The Pan By Storm is a really good song. Mr Simon is a very good arranger.

"We were trying to contribute to the pan community and pay tribute to (composer) Prof Ken Philmore"

Asked if the band had sought to convey any type of mood in its rendition, she said, "Yes. Energy, vibes, fun times."

St Francois Girls College Steel Orchestra captain Dannika Benjamin said, "We were very elated and very excited and very pumped. We played our best, we executed our best.

"We felt so good. We felt the arrangement. The performance was everything.

"We came off stage happy. No one regretted anything. And we are just here to take the trophy and thank you so much."

Newsday asked how the music her group was playing had made her feel.

She said, "I get like I was not even on Earth. It was so good. I just felt like smiling. Through the whole song, I was so so happy."

Now in form give, Benjamin said she had begun playing pan at age two and a half. "I was a little girl and it always stuck with me. It helped me through life.

"My school work, it plays a big part. It helps me remember things. My grandmother was a pannist. She got me into pan and ever since I love it."