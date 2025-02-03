Army down Phoenix; Club Sando strike late

Defence Force's Isaiah Garcia, left, kicks the ball as 1976 FC Phoenix's Emanuel Cox tries to close him down in a TTPFL game on Sunday at Police Barracks, St James. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

DAVID SCARLETT

DEFENCE FORCE edged 1976 FC Phoenix 1-0 on Sunday at Police Barracks, St James, to maintain their cushion atop the TT Premier Football League tier one standings

A first-half goal by Isaiah Leacock proved the difference on matchday nine.

Despite 17 points separating the teams, the Tobago side gave the army men a hard battle.

On Saturday, Club Sando snuck a late 2-1 victory in their battle against Portin Fortin Civic at the Arima Velodrome.

>

The southern city men had Shackiel “Smeck” Henry to thank for their winning goal in the latter stage of the match.

Club Sando started the match strongly as Jabari Henry – no relation to Shackiel – struck first blood in the fourth minute to put his team in front.

Civic weren’t down without a fight, though. They battled throughout the first half and went into the second half with similar momentum.

Their perseverance earned them a 49th-minute equaliser courtesy of Kelon Williams.

The match remained a tight affair and seemed like it had to be decided by a special moment.

In the 81st minute, Club Sando got that special moment when Shackiel Henry netted the winner for Angus Eve’s side.

Although Club Sando remain in 7th in the standings (12 pts), the result meant that they closed the gap on sixth-placed San Juan Jabloteh (14 pts) to just two points. However, Jabloteh had a game in hand against AC Port of Spain on Sunday evening.

Civic (six pts) remain 11th – second from bottom – in a season that has been a struggle after the first nine matches.

In the later fixture at the Arima Velodrome, more late drama followed as Caledonia also needed an 81st minute goal to secure a comeback and overcome Prison Service FC.

>

Prisons were the first on the scoresheet via Jeremiah Vidale in the 17th minute. The lawmen continued to lead until the 63rd minute when Gabriel Nanton brought Caledonia back on level terms.

Minute 81 seemed to be the lucky number at the Velodrome as Carlyle Mitchell dramatically put Caledonia in front with nine minutes to play. The Stallions (16 pts) held on to their slender lead to earn a hard-fought three points and leapfrogged Jabloteh into fifth place. Prisons (ten pts) stand a place above Civic in tenth.