AC PoS 2nd in TTPFL after goalless draw vs Jabloteh

Higher power: AC Port of Spain winger Haile Beckles heads towards goal against San Juan Jabloteh in their TT Premier Football League clash at the St James Police Barracks on February 2, 2025. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

DEFENDING Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions AC PoS (19 points) moved up to second spot on the 2024/25 league table on February 2 after they were held to a goalless draw by San Juan Jabloteh (15 points) in a keenly contested match at the St James Police Barracks.

In a game that saw clear-cut chances few and far between, goalkeepers Justin Dos Santos and AC PoS captain Marvin Phillip made timely saves to ensure their teams got a share of the spoils in the second game of a doubleheader.

In the first game, Isaiah Leacock headed home to get his tenth goal of the season as leaders Defence Force rattled off a ninth straight victory to see off 1976 FC Phoenix by a 1-0 margin.

In the second game, the youthful Jabloteh team started brightly against the "Capital Boys," and their Secondary Schools Football League standout pair of Lindell Sween and Derrel "Zum Zum" Garcia had Phillip scrambling across his goal line early on as they almost broke the deadlock.

In the 16th minute, Sween rocked the bar with a wicked left-footed free kick from just outside the area, while Garcia brought a fine save from Phillip with a free kick of his own in the 29th minute.

With AC PoS' midfield presence weakened with the recent departures of Che Benny, Michel Poon-Angeron and former skipper Duane Muckette, Jabloteh carried the first-half momentum and perhaps should have taken the lead in the 31st minute, but skipper Jadel-Josiah Carter dragged a left-footed shot wide of the mark after receiving a layoff from striker Elijah Seechan.

Though they had no reward to show for their industry, AC PoS wrested away control of the game in the second half and dictated terms with Haile Beckles being a constant nuisance down the flanks.

In the 49th minute, AC PoS had their best chance of the game, but Dos Santos did brilliantly to save a close-range effort from Nathan Lewis. Four minutes later, Beckles headed over bar from a left-side corner.

In the 76th minute, flanker Josiah Wilson failed to connect with a Beckles cross with the goal at his mercy. And in the 82nd minute, AC PoS were left frustrated again when Dos Santos reacted sharply to keep out a free kick from left-back Brandon Semper.

The draw moved AC PoS one point ahead of Central FC, but they are still eight points adrift of leaders Defence Force (27 points).

Jabloteh slipped to sixth as they were leapfrogged by Miscellaneous Police FC and Caledonia (both 16 points), who grabbed wins this weekend.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*9*9*0*0*37*10*27*27

AC PoS*9*6*1*2*19*10*9*19

Central FC*9*6*0*3*25*16*9*18

Police FC*9*5*1*3*31*18*13*16

Caledonia*9*5*1*3*14*18*-4*16

Jabloteh*9*4*3*2*22*15*7*15

Club Sando*9*3*3*3*17*14*3*12

La Horquetta Rangers*9*2*3*4*16*18*-2*9

1976 FC Phoenix*9*2*1*6*11*21*-10*7

Prisons FC*9*1*3*5*10*19*-9*6

Point Fortin Civic*9*2*0*7*9*19*-10*6

Eagles FC*9*1*0*8*8*41*-33*3