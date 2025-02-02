Young female DJ finds footing in male-dominated industry

Ashley Beharrylal launched her DJ career on internet radio at ENFXRadio.com in 2019. - Photo by Ameer Hosein

When with friends, Ashley Beharrylal is a shy, quiet homebody who loves cooking and gaming. But when she gets behind her controller as DJ Ashley, the transformation into an audience pleaser is real.

"From the time I do go out in public and I get into the spotlight, it's like I'm a totally different person. So the people who know Ashley behind the scenes in my personal life compared to the people who meet me on the outside as a DJ, it's like two different versions – but not in a bad way."

Beharrylal is fairly new to the deejaying scene, having started at the end of 2019 at the age of 20. She told WMN initially there were some hurdles, but she has finally found her footing.

"It was a struggle at first, because it was about finding my niche and then a struggle to get equipment because I couldn't afford it straight out of school. So a lot what I did was really self-made from that aspect."

She now has a following of 40K on TikTok, 42K on Facebook, and is frequently contracted to deejay at small and medium events.

>

But this was not the career path she had intended to take, and not one that her parents totally supported.

"I just sort of fell into deejaying," she said, and she is thoroughly enjoying it. So much so that she volunteers at Access Media Academy to teach deejaying and radio broadcasting.

Through the academy, "I work with girls at St Jude's Home and La Horquetta Regional Complex, and I hope I get to do a lot more of that in the future."

Initially, Beharrylal said she wanted to be a radio announcer or a news anchor. After graduating from Couva East Secondary, she did a series of short courses in radio and TV broadcasting as well as DJ science at the Institute of Broadcasting Careers in Belmont. She then did a diploma in media and graphic design at the School of Business and Computer Studies, and is now doing a higher national diploma in creative media production.

She said back then deejaying was just something she felt she could do as a hobby because she didn't have any equipment.

"But when I did save enough to buy a beginner controller from my internship at U97.5 FM, I think that was when things picked up because it just came naturally."

In retrospect, though, she said there may have been something genetic about this career choice.

"I had an uncle who used to DJ, and when I was younger I would sit at the side of him and look at what he was doing. He passed away when I was very young, so I don't know if I got the interest from then.

>

"My parents initially weren't very supportive of it. My being a radio announcer, they supported, the deejaying, not so much. But when I bought the controller and they started seeing people respond to it, my mom was like 'okay, I'll settle down just a little.'"

She launched her DJ career on internet radio at ENFXRadio.com, unearthing a talent that connected her to people through music, albeit it being a time when interaction for entertainment purposes was restricted because of the covid19 pandemic.

"It was difficult because when you're deejaying people expect to see you outside. Because of covid, I started doing livestreams and that's when I started building my audience. That's when I realised, 'hey, people actually like this,' and I now think I actually have talent because when I got started it was just me in my room doing my thing and people were listening."

Her target demographic is usually ages 18 to 35, but according to her social media following, "I also do have a lot of younger listeners...

"I am quite versatile. I get booked for a lot of retro events, a lot of throw backs, but I can basically play for any crowds."

Beharrylal works as an announcer on Sangeet 106.1 FM doing the evening drive-time segment while still keeping up with her deejaying obligations.

"Almost every weekend we're out," she said with a chuckle.

"There are down times when bookings aren't picking up as they should, but it's all part of the journey."

>

This year she has plans to captivate the hearts of audiences at bigger events than she's used to.

"It has started off on a good note so I do have high expectations...I've been booked for an event in Gasparillo, P-Club this weekend. We have not yet confirmed for on the road for Carnival Monday and Tuesday because there are some details I'm still working through."

For her the experience is still sometimes surreal – the fact that she actually has fans, and that she has been able to make such headway in a male-dominated industry.

"It's been transcendent, when I see people, my fans, enjoying themselves, it gives me a sense of pride that I'm doing something people love.

"I have had a lot of challenges as a young, female deejay in the industry. It feels like I've been taken advantage a lot, but I feel like I'm finally forging my path in that aspect.

"I would say I'm the only female DJ who really specialises in playing chutney music, and it's quite difficult because I'm basically competing against men."

But she gives credit to the men from whom she learned the skills of her trade by looking at some of their tutorials and observing their deejaying styles.

" I do look at a lot of international DJs such as DJ Kallo who I learned from on YouTube.

>

"I admire Private Ryan, DJ Dominic, Marcus Williams and DJ Pappy."

And male-dominated or not, Beharrylal has big plans to get into the big leagues at all levels.

"I plan to continue doing what I do to the best of my ability, and to start making regional and international bookings pretty soon."

Follow DJ Ashley @djashley_868 on IG and TikTok and DJ Ashley on Facebook