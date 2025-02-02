Police raid Central FC 7-5 in the TTPFL, Rangers rout Eagles

Miscellaneous Police FC players Joevin Jones (R) and Kareem Freitas celebrate a goal versus Caledonia AIA in the TT Premier Football League on January 26. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

Last season's TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC (16 points) moved to fourth spot on the 2024/25 league table on January 31 when they got a wild 7-5 victory over the second-placed Central FC (18 points) at the Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

The second game of a double-header, the match definitely didn't disappoint for the onlooking neutrals as 12 goals were scored as defenders from the respective teams seemed to abandon their posts for 90 minutes.

Half of the game's goals were scored via set pieces, and Police gave Central a ruthless lesson in the first half as they stormed out to a 3-0 lead by the 23rd minute when centre back Mekeil Williams headed home a free kick from Jabari Mitchell.

Kwesi "Jep" Allen and Joevin Jones – via a generous deflection from a free kick – gave Police an early 2-0 lead.

Central seemed to be down and out, but they clawed back towards the end of the first half as goals by defender Malik Mieres and playmaker John-Paul Rochford cut Police's lead to 4-2 at the halfway stage.

Less than a minute into the second half, halftime substitute Daniel David had a big impact for Central when he cut Police's lead to 4-3 after punishing a dreadful mistake at the back by Williams.

Central had the chance to equalise in the 51st minute after David fed flanker Jameel Neptune on a platter, but the latter shot wide of Adrian Foncette's goal.

The teams then exchanged goals in a ten-minute span as a Jones penalty was swiftly answered by a close range effort from Kevon "Showtime" Woodley. Police held a 5-4 lead after 63 minutes at that point.

Police then exposed Central's shortcomings from set pieces again, as substitute Mickaeel "Jem" Gordon slid home after a Jones corner in the 75th minute. Two minutes later, Kadeem Hutchinson rounded goalkeeper Levi Fernandez to score from a tight angle after receiving a searching pass from Jones.

Police held a 7-4 lead after Hutchinson's goal, but the game's scoring wasn't done there as midfielder Jameel Antoine slammed past Foncette in the 87th minute to pull back a late consolation for Central.

In the first game, the fans were treated to six goals as home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (nine points) moved up to eighth spot with a 5-1 mauling of cellar-placed team Eagles FC.

Celebrating their call-ups to the Soca Warriors squad for the pair of away friendlies against Jamaica on February 6 and 9, Tyrese Bailey and Isaiah Lee both scored braces to take Rangers to their second win of the season.

TTPFL action continued on February 1 with a double-header at the Arima Velodrome.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*8*8*0*0*36*10*26*24

Central FC*9*6*0*3*25*16*9*18

AC PoS*8*6*0*2*19*10*9*18

Police FC*9*5*1*3*31*18*13*16

Jabloteh*8*4*2*2*22*15*7*14

Caledonia*8*4*1*3*12*17*-5*13

Club Sando*8*2*3*3*15*13*2*9

La Horquetta Rangers*9*2*3*4*16*18*-2*9

1976 FC Phoenix*8*2*1*5*11*20*-9*7

Prisons FC*8*1*3*4*9*17*-8*6

Point Fortin Civic*8*2*0*6*8*17*-9*6

Eagles FC*9*1*0*8*8*41*-33*3