Master mixer DJ Pedrito

DJ Pedrito loves electronic music and already has knowledge of several songs that allow him to make the correct mixes every time he has the opportunity to use the controls. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

SIX-YEAR-OLD Pedro Rafael Arellan Jiménez is a little music master.

The Trinidad and Tobago-born son of Venezuelan refugee parents, Pedro is taking steps to learn about what he is most passionate about right now.

His parents Francisco Arellan and Norbelys Jimenez arrived in TT more than eight years ago looking for a better future for both of them, without imagining a few years later they would be having a son in a new country.

They now live in San Fernando.

>

DJ Pedrito, as his family and friends call him, celebrated his sixth birthday on January 30.

From a very early age, his parents observed in him his passion for music, especially electronic.

“One afternoon, about two years ago, we were at a family gathering with several Venezuelan DJs in TT and our friend DJ Ronald Morales was playing at the party, and Pedro started dancing.

”He was the life of the party to the point he went up on stage to be close to the DJ,” Arellan told Newsday Kids.

Since then, Morales has become Pedro’s music teacher.

“It’s very nice to see how a child so small can like music so much,” Morales said.

Pedro began to learn about musical control, mixing and step by step he is increasing his musical knowledge.

“I really like music and dancing when I’m mixing,” said Pedro.

His movements on stage captivate the audience.

>

“Electronic music is the best because I can dance freely and just listen. I don’t like to sing.”

With one hand he moves the controls, and moves the other hand to the rhythm of the song that is playing.

“I am surprised to see what he does. I guess he watches the DJs a lot because he tries to imitate their movements,” said Jimenez.

The proud mom says she is his first fan.

Although he has tries to mix other musical rhythms, DJ Pedrito goes at his own pace.

“He is still very small, but he learns quickly. As a child, he absorbs everything quickly and that helps him to know the songs and the moments where he should change them,” said Morales.

Among Pedro's dreams, going to Venezuela is the main one.

“I want to go see my parents’ house, see my cousins and play with them,” Pedro said.

>

His parents do not pressure him, they let him be a child and play like any other child his age.

“We put controls for his music. He will grow with education and responsibilities, but without cutting off his love for music,” said Jimenez.