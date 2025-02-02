Former Bishop’s principal Freda Rose Araujo laid to rest

Family and friends of Freda Rose Araujo mourn at her funeral at FInbar's RC Church on February 1 in Diego Martin. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE LIFE of Freda Rose Araujo, a former principal of Bishop Anstey High School, was celebrated at her funeral at St Finbar’s RC Church, Diego Martin, on February 1.

Araujo died on January 27 at the age of 90.

During the homily, Fr Urban Hudlin recalled the story of Jesus calming the storm in Matthew chapter eight.

He said Araujo was not shaken by the storms of life because she knew God held her boat together and was her anchor. She prepared herself and her family, through prayer and faith, so when life’s storms came, they were ready for it.

He said her trust in God was unwavering and she reminded everyone that, no matter the turbulence, Jesus is with them.

He also described her as a magnificent teacher who inspired others, and a blessing to her family, friends and all those privileged to have known her.

Her daughters Celia Singh and Elena De Shong read the eulogy.

They said Araujo was the fifth of six children, who grew up a principled Anglican on Carlos Street, Woodbrook, and attended Bishop Anstey High School.

She was shy and never felt like she fit in, until she was awarded a prize in a science fair at the school. It gave her a confidence and drive that led her to excel at her studies.

The said she knew she wanted to be a teacher from an early age. So when she left Bishops, she started working with her uncle, the principal at St George's College, to set up the science department.

After A-Levels she got a scholarship and attended UWI, Mona Campus in Jamaica and became one of the first women in TT to be awarded a scholarship for sciences. There she met her future husband, Ralph Araujo, a Roman Catholic, and stayed in Jamaica to do her diploma in education.

When the couple married they stuck a compromise – their children would be brought up Catholic but any daughters would attend Bishop’s. They had five children, including three girls.

Araujo started teaching at Bishop’s when she returned from Jamaica, first as a chemistry teacher and then principal from 1982-1992 when she retired.

“I have mentioned her interest in spirituality and her faith. Our mother was brought up in the Anglican tradition and as we have heard, was strong in her adherence to the Anglican Church. While we came to church at St Finbar’s, she would attend All Saints. To his credit, as loyal as he was to his faith, dad never forced our mother to convert.

“However in the years after his passing she naturally began to attend this church, and eventually her desire to be at one with her children in their faith led her to be accepted into the Catholic Church in her late 70s.”

She was a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Astronomical Society, as well as the Alzheimers Society where she created all types of materials for teaching others about Alzheimers. She learnt how to create cushions, curtains and craft items, how to use a computer, and had a keen interest in her families’ genealogy and current affairs.

They said even as she became more fragile and needed home care, those who came into contact with her became family. She regularly received visits from cousins and happily welcomed new family members. And she never stopped saying “thank you,” even for the smallest things.