Education Minister: Pan has life lessons for youngsters

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said learning to play the steel-pan can actually inculcate lifelong good habits in youngsters, speaking to Newsday at the Junior Panorama Finals at Queen's Park Savannah on February 2.

Newsday caught up with her, between her regular trips from the Grandstand to the Drag to encourage each group of young pannists pushing their pan-trolleys up the incline onto the Big Stage.

Newsday and asked her how the day had been going.

"I always love school pan. I have been coming to school pan since I was Minister of Culture."

She related that her daughters had taken part in the Junior Panorama.

>

"So today is just lovely, full of energy.

"I have to back almost every band, because you know the energy they put into it. It is a wonderful, wonderful day."

Newsday asked what message she might have for the young people.

Gadsby-Dolly replied, "I just want to say congratulations to all of you for your hard work, your dedication.

"I know it was practice up to your neck, but this is what excellence takes.

"The same discipline you would have applied to this, apply it to the classroom.

"And take it through the rest of your life. And that is what will take you forward."

Gadsby-Dolly earlier gave an address to open the event.

"I want to thank the parents, teachers, principals and tutors.

>

"What the Junior Panorama has been doing for years is feeding the big bands with a constant stream of young players."

She said Junior Panorama was about much more than just the music played.

"It is what young people learn, as you practice, practice, practice to make themselves excellent. It is about striving for excellence.

"It is about the teamwork that is necessary to be able to succeed."

The minister said the discipline from musical training can encourage success later in life.

"It is about developing the values, attitudes and behaviours that make our ideal Trinidad and Tobago citizen."