Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis crack tons on day one of TTCB Premiership I season

West Indies opener Evin Lewis -

West Indies opener Evin Lewis and fellow experienced left-hander Darren Bravo both struck centuries on the opening day of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I season on February 1 to put their teams in commanding positions.

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Lewis cracked an unbeaten 207 off 170 balls with 19 sixes and eight fours in a savage onslaught against the promoted Yorkshire Sports Club as Bess Motors Marchin Patriots declared their first innings on 401 for four. Middle-order batsman Giovonte Depeiza slammed 85 off 81 to support Lewis.

Yorkshire then got an explosive hand of 89 not out off 79 from opening batsman Trevon James as they closed the day’s play on 148 for four – still trailing Marchin by 253 runs.

In Felicity, defending champions Central Sports also put themselves in a strong position as they ended the day with a 120-run lead against the promoted Prisons Sports Club.

Prisons were bundled out for just 66 in their first innings, with Mikkel Govia grabbing four wickets for Central Sports. In pursuit of quick runs, Central Sports then got to 287 all out, with Jeremiah Cruickshank hitting 95.

>

In their second turn at the crease, Prisons closed the day on one for one.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, Bravo (117 off 86) and Isaiah Rajah (143 off 145) did damage to the Merry Boys bowlers as they took Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) to 355 for five before a declaration was made.

The Merry Boys batsmen then had an almighty struggle as QPCC’s Abdur Rahman Juman (three for nine) wrecked the Diego Martin-based team’s top order to leave them reeling at 35 for five at stumps.

QPCC hold a massive 320-run lead heading into the second day’s play.

In Penal, 12 wickets fell on an intriguing day’s play as Victoria Sports Club were placed at 70 for two after bowling out Clarke Road United for a modest 187.

Damion Joachim (four for 81) and Akshaya Persaud (three for 31) shared seven wickets as Victoria made light work of the Clarke Road batting effort which was led by a knock of 43 from Clevon Kalawan.

Meanwhile, after a rain delay in the match between Powergen and Preysal, the former held the edge at the end of the day’s play as Preysal were restricted to 107 for six at stumps.

Summarised Scores:

MARCHIN PATRIOTS: 401/4 declared (Evin Lewis 207 not out, Giovonte Depeiza 85; Stephen Shadick 2/94) vs YORKSHIRE: 148/4 (Trevon James 89, Akeel Mohammed 37; Rivaldo Ramlogan 3/29).

>

PREYSAL: 107/6 (Matthew Patrick 32, Aaron Bankay 20; Samuel Roopnarine 3/13, Nicholas Ali 2/21) vs POWERGEN.

QPCC: 355/5 declared (Isaiah Rajah 143, Darren Bravo 117; Daniel Osouna 2/58) vs MERRY BOYS 35/5 (Gerard Chin 11; Abdur Rahman Juman 3/9).

PRISONS: 66 & 1/1 vs CENTRAL SPORTS: 287 (Jeremiah Cruickshank 95; Jerve Cummings 3/52).

CLARKE ROAD UNITED: 187 (Clevon Kalawan 43, Shatrughan Rambaran 29; Damion Joachim 4/81, Akshaya Persaud 3/31) vs VICTORIA SPORTS CLUB: 70/2 (A persaud 29 not out, Marcelle Jones 23 not out).